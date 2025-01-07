President John Mahama paid tribute to his successor, Nana Akufo-Addo, when he gave his inaugural speech after being sworn in

Mahama described Akufo-Addo as a worthy political opponent and recalled their history together

Mahama also praised Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, for his early concession in the election

President John Mahama was magnanimous towards his successor, Nana Akufo-Addo, when he gave his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the sixth President of Ghana's fourth republic.

Following a period of animosity as Mahama campaigned for power, he was full of kind words for the man who he said had wrecked the country and sunk it into an abyss.

During his inauguration speech, Mahama called Akufo-Addo a worthy opponent.

“He has always greeted me with warmth, a firm handshake, and a smile, and he is perhaps the only person in my life who has persistently chosen to call me Johnnie. While we belong to opposing political parties, we shared a sense of mutual respect.”

“...as this will be our final meeting under these circumstances, and as I look back on the journey we have travelled together, two much younger men who entered parliament together, with my full head of black hair and you with the same bald head and round eyeglasses, I have to say that you have without exception been a worthy opponent.”

Mahama also praised Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for his quick concession in the election less than 24 hours after the election he won with an overwhelming mandate from the electorate.

“Your sportsmanship in making an early concession eased tensions and contributed to the early conclusion of the electoral contest. I wish you all the best in your endeavours.”

