The Office of the President has refuted reports circulating that President Nana Akufo-Addo has granted a presidential pardon to 11 individuals, including William Ato Essien, the former Chief Executive Officer of the now-defunct Capital Bank.

The presidency claims the reports, which were backed by documentation featuring the president's secretary, Kow Essuman, are inaccurate.

In a statement, the presidency also urged Ghanaians to rely on official communication from the presidency.

Essien, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra High Court in October 2023, is the most high-profile name on the list of purported pardons.

He was found guilty of financial crimes relating to the mismanagement of funds, including the embezzlement of GH¢620 million.

Also reported to have been pardoned were three men who were convicted for the export and possession of narcotics, according to Graphic Online.

One of them, Emmanuel Adu Mensah, was convicted of possession of narcotics and sentenced to a prison term of 15 years in April 2024.

Kwame Twum Ampofo was also convicted of possession of narcotics and sentenced to a prison term of 10 years in April 2024 and has served a few months at Nsawam and has also been granted a pardon.

Joseph Nana Kwaku Boateng is the other person related to narcotics who has also been granted a pardon.

He was convicted for attempted export and possession of a narcotic substance on May 28, 2019, and sentenced to 15 years.

