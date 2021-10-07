Outspoken Ghanaian vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has finally made his long-awaited return to social media after claims that he was missing.

In a Facebook live post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Twene Jonas indicated that he was still enjoying himself in his "heaven om earth".

The "Hw3 fom" crooner was seen in the video flaunting a convertible BMW as he cruised in town with his bestie, Say The Don.

He said no one had the power to do anything to him and asked his fans to debunk all the rumours that went round on social media that he was missing.

Source: Yen