Ghana's Most Beautiful host Cookie Tee has turned heads with her stylish corporate outfit on Instagram

The Northern beauty who always introduces new trends online looked fantastic in a two-tone outfit

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's decent outfit and expensive frontal lace wig

Ghana's Most Beautiful host Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, is the go-to celebrity to follow for trendy corporate celebrity styles.

The talented television host looked marvellous as she shared a photo of herself rocking a simple yet classy short-sleeve dress on Instagram.

Ghana's Most Beautiful host Cookie Tee looks ethereal in a stylish dress. Photo credit: @cookieteegh.

Cookie Tee accessorised her look with pearly earrings, a necklace, a bracelet and a matching brooch for her photoshoot.

She looked beautiful in a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle, perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee's dazzling trends on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's corporate look on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Morrismorgankwarteng stated:

"Boss vibes, beauty and grace all in one pic! ❤️".

AK.ua744 stated:

"Cookie".

neekstudio_official stated:

"My Tee 2🔥🔥🔥😍".

nanafofiee stated:

"My pretty sis".

benboatengofficial stated:

"Yes, you're amazing 😍😍".

joakjuniorgh stated:

"Will manifest to it Reality…the beauty is sparkling ✨ like a diamond".

nhanha_ama_dhymond_ stated:

"I love you, cookie".

Sabbah kate stated:

"You make it easy any time I see you mummy 😍😍😍😍".

richelleaimey stated:

"My superstar me checke wo ankasa ankasa😍❤️❤️".

impeccable__bhim stated:

"God is alive. Easily shall you climb 🧗‍♀️ every mountain in front of you ❤️❤️❤️ bunch of love here to you @cookieteegh".

iambarbaratakyi stated:

"Oh wow 😍😍".

pm_media.gh stated:

"Much love, my all time crush 🥰".

pastorselasieaddae stated:

"Go for it ❤️".

official_lellyko stated:

"By the Grace of God, you are already that woman, and you are there. 🔥".

nyamekyefrimpongjennifer stated:

"My mentor".

empress_jamila_ stated:

"Mi nnipa 👌🙏❤️❤️🎊🎊".

Cookie Tee rocks two-tone outfit

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee nearly broke the internet with her uniquely designed long-sleeve top and matching pants for this photoshoot.

She wore gold jewellery set that matched her gold open toe high heels while flaunting her designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee dons an African print dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Cookie Tee who was adjourned the best-dresssed celebrity at the fashion night eviction show.

The outspoken public figure looked stunning in a chic African print outfit and pricey high shoes.

Comments on Cookie Tee's flawless skin tone cosmetics and hairstyle have been made by several social media users.

