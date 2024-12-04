The judge hearing the murder trial of Daniel Asiedu, who is accused of Abuakua South MP J.B. Danquah-Adu, has ordered a retrial after a hung jury.

The seven-member jury delivered a split decision of 4 to 3 in favour of a not-guilty verdict, prompting the presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, to discharge the jury.

Judge orders retrial of suspect Daniel Asiedu in J.B. Danquah-Adu murder case. Source: Ivy Heward-Mills

Source: Facebook

The verdict in the case was highly anticipated, given the case started in 2016.

The court determined the verdict was inconclusive and insufficient for further action.

Despite the jury’s decision, Daniel Asiedu will remain in police custody.

The prosecution completed its cross-examination of Daniel Asiedu on November 21.

During cross-examination, Asiedu denied claims that his DNA was found not only in the home of the late MP but also on the property of one Abigail Marfo, a witness in the case, where he allegedly went to wash after the crime.

Asiedu also refuted the prosecution’s claim that the red hat discovered on Marfo’s property contained 100% of his DNA.

He has maintained his innocence, insisting he had no personal issues with anyone and had done nothing wrong.

His alleged accomplice, Vincent Bossu, also known as Junior Agogo, was acquitted of conspiracy after the court ruled on a submission of no case.

J.B. Danquah-Adu was stabbed and killed at his Shiashie residence in Accra on February 9, 2016.

He was a New Patriotic Party MP between 2005 and 2009 and from 2013 until his passing.

The case notably suffered numerous delays for varying reasons.

Daily Guide reported that the defence of Asiedu started in April 2024 following his arrest in 2016.

