Agya Koo, in a video, was spotted vibing with Samira Bawumia on the NPP campaign trail in the Ashanti Region

The veteran actor shook hands with the second lady at her apartment in Kumasi while other supporters cheered

Agya Koo assured supporters of a resounding victory in the upcoming elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo and Ghana's second lady Samira Bawumia received a huge reception when they met in Kumasi.

The vice president and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's wife, recently travelled to the Ashanti Region with her team as part of the final campaign for her husband before the general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Samira Bawumia recently visited the Kejetia Market, where she received a rousing welcome as she spoke to several traders to convince them to retain the NPP government and ascend her husband to the prominent position of president.

Agya Koo vibes with Samira Bawumia

In a viral video shared by twin photographers on TikTok, Agya Koo was spotted interacting with Samira Bawumia as they embarked on their campaign in the region, which was considered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stronghold.

The video showed the veteran comic actor, a staunch supporter of the ruling government, exchanging pleasantries with the second lady.

Agya Koo and Samira Bawumia beamed with smiles as they shook hands on the premises of her accommodation in Kumasi while other supporters gathered around to cheer their linkup.

On his way out of the premises after interacting with Dr Bawumia's wife, the veteran actor assured the NPP sympathisers of a resounding victory in the upcoming presidential elections.

Agya Koo and Samira Bawumia stir reactions

The video of Agya Koo vibing with Samira Bawumia triggered mixed reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Nii Melo commented:

"Greedy Agya Koo. 🤣🤣 I guess he has been paid cos now dierr, he is not whining."

YB said:

"Put political affiliation aside, I love Agya Koo."

Gyaeshi commented:

"I respect Agya Koo so much for his principles and loyalty."

Grace said:

"Agya, God bless you."

NANA B commented:

"It is possible to be in opposition, so just understand them."

Wiseman Bosheba said:

"God bless you Agya Koo🙏, still it is possible to win."

Agya Koo objects to daughter's music interests

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Agya Koo's daughter, Maame Brago, shared that her father objected to her interest in pursuing a career in the entertainment scene.

The actor's child said her father advised her to further her education instead of following her dreams of becoming a musician.

Maame Brago added that Agya Koo preferred to see her work in the corporate world when she completed her schooling.

