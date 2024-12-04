Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey played a key role as Arsenal defeated Manchester United in the Premier League

The Black Stars midfielder recovered from injury to serve an assist in the 2-0 victory at Emirates on Wednesday

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim suffered his first defeat in charge of the Red Devils

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Thomas Partey delivered a crucial assist as Arsenal defeated Manchester United at the Emirates.

The Ghana international, who passed a late fitness test, was handed a starting role in the English Premier League clash on Wednesday evening.

Partey showed no signs of any fitness struggles as he bossed the midfielder to help the Gunners to another win.

Thomas Partey assists as Arsenal beat Manchester United at the Emirates. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, the Ghanaian midfielder assisted Arsenal's second goal after heading the ball off the back of Williams Saliba.

Jurrien Timber had given the London club the lead nine minutes into the second half before Saliba sealed the win with 16 minutes remaining.

It was Partey's first assist of the campaign and his third goal contribution of the season. Partey has scored two goals for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, per Transfermarkt.

Arsenal hand Amorim first defeat

Ruben Amorim's unbeaten start to life at Manchester United has ended after the Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates.

Despite showing signs of improvement in their play, the record Premier League champions could not cope with the quality of Arsenal.

Manchester United held the Gunners in the first half, stopping them from scoring but after the break, Arsenal took advantage of the set pieces they had.

Timber broke the deadlock nine minutes after the break before Saliba completed the victory for Arsenal.

Kingston picks between Essien and Partey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has picked his choice between midfielders Michael Essien and Thomas Partey.

The former Hearts of Midlothian winger believes Chelsea legend Michael Essien edges the Arsenal star, citing the former's dominance of the Premier League.

Essien enjoyed a successful career with Chelsea during his nine-year spell.

Source: YEN.com.gh