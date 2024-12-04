Thomas Partey Delivers Assist as Arsenal Beat Manchester United: Video
- Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey played a key role as Arsenal defeated Manchester United in the Premier League
- The Black Stars midfielder recovered from injury to serve an assist in the 2-0 victory at Emirates on Wednesday
- New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim suffered his first defeat in charge of the Red Devils
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Thomas Partey delivered a crucial assist as Arsenal defeated Manchester United at the Emirates.
The Ghana international, who passed a late fitness test, was handed a starting role in the English Premier League clash on Wednesday evening.
Partey showed no signs of any fitness struggles as he bossed the midfielder to help the Gunners to another win.
In a video shared on social media, the Ghanaian midfielder assisted Arsenal's second goal after heading the ball off the back of Williams Saliba.
Jurrien Timber had given the London club the lead nine minutes into the second half before Saliba sealed the win with 16 minutes remaining.
It was Partey's first assist of the campaign and his third goal contribution of the season. Partey has scored two goals for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, per Transfermarkt.
Arsenal hand Amorim first defeat
Ruben Amorim's unbeaten start to life at Manchester United has ended after the Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates.
Despite showing signs of improvement in their play, the record Premier League champions could not cope with the quality of Arsenal.
Manchester United held the Gunners in the first half, stopping them from scoring but after the break, Arsenal took advantage of the set pieces they had.
Timber broke the deadlock nine minutes after the break before Saliba completed the victory for Arsenal.
Kingston picks between Essien and Partey
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has picked his choice between midfielders Michael Essien and Thomas Partey.
The former Hearts of Midlothian winger believes Chelsea legend Michael Essien edges the Arsenal star, citing the former's dominance of the Premier League.
Essien enjoyed a successful career with Chelsea during his nine-year spell.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni (Sports Editor) Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com