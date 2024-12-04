Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has released a vibrant music video for his latest track, Yenkodi, which sparked controversy weeks ago

Released in October, the song had been deemed political by a section of Ghanaians due to its lyrics

But the video shows the song's theme to be perseverance and celebration and has been praised by many fans

Highlife music sensation Bisa Kdei has unveiled the official music video for his latest single, Yenkodi, which sparked controversy upon its release.

Released in October, Yenkodi strolled from Bisa's regular theme for his songs, seemingly charting into politics.

Bisa Kdei releases vibrant music video for his latest track Yenkodi and gets applause. Photo source: @bisakdei

Even though he has the reputation of a versatile artiste who masterfully bridges traditional highlife and contemporary music styles, his songs have never been linked to politics.

But Yenkodi, which discusses Ghanaians' current situation, got many, including Accra FM's Nana Romeo, thinking Bisa did the song to criticise the current NPP government.

Bisa Yenkodi music video is out

About one month after the song's release, the Mansa hitmaker released the music video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Yaw Skyface.

The video was shot in the vibrant streets of Accra, capturing the essence of the song's narrative about perseverance and celebration.

Watch the video below:

Fans praise Bisa Kdei

Fans have praised Bisa's video for its high-energy visuals and colourful aesthetic, which perfectly complements the track's infectious rhythm.

@louiskablan186 said:

"Very interesting song again. Congratulations BISA KDEI. From Ivory Coast."

@STEPHENAGBO said:

"The king of highlife is back 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥, This be wanna new Anthem if we cashout for December."

@bernardajooda7872 said:

"May almighty God protecting you okay. God bless you Godfather🙏🏾😊."

@tboahine said:

"I swear I will forever love this man, it’s a vibe got me at work like 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽."

Bisa Kdei denounces Becca rift rumours

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Bisa Kdei had denounced rumours that his relationship with Becca had become frosty.

The singer and songwriter indicated that he was very cool with the songstress but was only not around her because of life changes.

Bisa and Becca were very close and worked on some hit songs together, leading to rumours of a past love relationship.

