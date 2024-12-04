Henry Fitz, the man at the centre of the Serwaa Amihere private video saga, has reportedly been arrested in connection with the case

Details are sketchy, but reports indicate that he is in custody at the Greater Accra Regional Police command

The reports of Fitz's arrest come almost eight months after an initial case against him and two others was dismissed by the Dansoman Circuit Court

Businessman Henry Amponsah, popularly known on social media as Henry Fitz, has reportedly been arrested by the police.

It is unknown when his arrest was effected, but news of his apprehension surfaced online on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, suggesting that it was linked to Serwaa Amihere's case.

Henry Fitz and Serwaa Amihere saga

It will be recalled that Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz trended following the release of a private video featuring the two.

The video, which had the two in a cosy moment in a room, had allegedly been leaked online by Henry Fitz after attempts to extort the GHOne TV broadcaster.

Serwaa Amihere lodged a complaint with the police on April 3, 2024, and the case was forwarded to the Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra.

The case particulars indicated that Henry Fitz and two others, Edem Saviour Ketti and Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, had been slapped with four charges, including conspiracy to commit non-consensual sharing of an intimate image, non-consensual sharing of an intimate image, and sexual extortion.

While Ketti and Ababio were reportedly arrested and put before the court, Henry Fitz, alleged to be the man in the leaked video with Serwaa, was at large.

Henry Fitz reportedly arrested over Serwaa saga

Almost eight months after the Dansoman court dismissed the case because it lacked jurisdiction, blogger Sika Official reports that Henry Fitz has been picked up and was in custody at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

According to the report, the groom of the viral #Hendee19 wedding, was apprehended by the police concerning his case with renowned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere.

The police have yet to issue an official statement on the arrest.

Henry Fitz dances at wedding

Meanwhile, Henry Fitz recently attended a friend's wedding and was spotted having fun in a viral video.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, he partied hard at the traditional wedding ceremony, and his video sparked many reactions online.

