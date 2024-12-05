The Ghana Police Service has released details about traffic management measures being implemented ahead of the two major rallies organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The rallies will come off on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The Ghana Police Service says it would be on the lookout for a persons that may need help on that day.

The NDC and NPP will organise their rallies at the Zurak Park in Madina and the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, respectively.

During a December 4 press conference, the police outlined measures to regulate traffic and ensure the safety of party supporters and the general public.

The measures include several route diversions and heightened police presence in town and at the venues to prevent political clashes.

The police noted that NPP supporters from Adenta will be redirected to take a leave at Ritz Junction through Aviation and UPSA before arriving at Okponglo to access Legon.

Those from Dome will be redirected through Haatso Junction toward GIMPA and onward to the University of Ghana.

Meanwhile, NDC supporters arriving from the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange will be directed to take a right at Shiashie, proceed to UPSA and turn left to join the Madina main road.

Those from Dome will be routed to KFC Junction on Haatso Road. They must then proceed towards Wisconsin University before proceeding to Zongo Junction.

The police also announced a roadblock in front of the NDC rally venue in Madina to control traffic flow. Other officers will also be stationed along key routes in the area to assist road users and ensure the free flow of traffic.

Source: YEN.com.gh