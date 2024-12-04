The Ghana Education Service has announced the closure of all second-cycle institutions to allow staff and eligible students to go and vote

The directive was also directed to regional GES heads to ensure that school heads heeded the directive and enforced it

The 2024 general election, which will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, will be the ninth in the Fourth Republic

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered the closure of all Senior High Schools (SHSs) on Thursday, December 5, to allow staff and eligible students to vote on December 7.

The GES further instructed the regional directors to ensure that the heads of second-cycle institutions strictly adhere to the directive allowing staff and eligible students to travel to their various constituencies to vote.

The Ghana Education Service says all school heads must close the school and encourage staff and eligible students to go and vote.

Source: UGC

The December 4 memo was signed by a Deputy Director-General of the GES, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh.

The memo was addressed to all regional education directors and copied to the Chairman of the GES Council, Accra, the Director-General of the GES-HQ, Accra and others.

The 2024 general election, which will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, will be the ninth in the Fourth Republic.

Voters are expected to choose between 12 presidential candidates: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumankuma (CPP), Daniel August Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Mohammed Frimpong (NDP), and John Mahama (NDC).

The others are Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), Kofi Koranteng (Independent), George Twum-Barima-Adu (Independent), Nana Kwame Bediako (Independent) and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (Independent).

GFP endorses NDC for 2024 elections

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 election.

The GFP’s own candidate, Akua Donkor, passed away, while her replacement, Philip Appiah Kubi, was disqualified.

Addressing the press on December 4, Jerry Addo, the Deputy General Secretary of the GFP, said the decision to support the NDC came after extensive consultations with its executives.

Adom News reported that Addo further stressed that the party had not been coerced into making this endorsement.

Addo cited the NDC’s policies, particularly its plans to establish a Women’s Development Bank and scrap the payment of academic fees for first-year tertiary students, as key factors influencing the GFP’s endorsement.

Police investigate ‘election security’ forces

YEN.com.gh reported that the police are investigating 88 individuals who were intercepted on board two buses in the Western North Region.

These people were allegedly recruited from various locations in the Greater Accra Region for election security.

The police also said they are investigating to find those allegedly behind the recruitment of the 88 people.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh