Ghanaian comic actor, Kweku Chainzz aka Living Legend, disclosed he was born into a deprived family

He revealed he had to drop out of school to engage in menial jobs as a result

Kweku Chainzz emerged into the limelight during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 after he started creating comic content

The social media sensation shared his humbling beginnings in an interview with BTM Afrika's NY DJ

Ghanaian comic actor, Frank Ntiamoah, famed as Kweku Chainzz aka Living Legend, has shared the story of his humbling beginnings and how he emerged into the limelight as a social media sensation.

Born in Kronom in Kumasi, Ntiamoah relocated to Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region in Ghana where he helped his grandparents who were peasant farmers.

He had difficult years growing up as a child and teenager due to his deprived background, which affected the trajectory of his education.

Life didn't get easier, but he refused to give up. He moved back to Kumasi with hopes of pursuing his secondary school education but quit due to financial constraints.

Ntiamoah had to resort to menial jobs, including retailing secondhand clothing on Adum (PZ) streets.

''I had to sell secondhand clothing and later spare parts in Suame Magazine in Kumasi.''

''During that time, I realised people bought chains so I got involved, and as a marketing strategy, I would gift a client a chain after buying clothing; that's how I got the name Kweku Chainz,'' he told BTM Afrika.

Becoming a social media sensation

Frank Ntiamoah's desire to change his fortunes urged him to continue pushing against the odds and soon, his God-given talent would pave a way for him thanks to the power of social media.

He emerged into the limelight during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 after he started creating comic content, running funny commentary on various clips for social media.

However, life happened after his only source of revenue at the time (YouTube) got terminated due to multiple copyright infringements.

''It broke me after my account was terminated in February,'' he said.

Rising from a fall

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika, the determined Kweku Chainzz explained how he had to pick himself up and start all over.

He said running hilarious commentary on various videos for social media shot him to fame, but being popular is yet to pay off.

The Living Legend comic actor shares his story below:

