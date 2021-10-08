Newcastle United have been taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund after a staggering payment of £320bn

Although Mike Ashley had approved the sale of the club for £300bn last summer, the deal was rejected by the Premier League

After it was concluded that Saudi Arabia will not control the club, the Premier League finally agreed to the deal

Following the stunning takeover of Newcastle United by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund for £320bn, the Premier League side is now the richest football club – by far.

There had been a long-standing feud between the club owners and fans as regards lack of funding as well as the club ambition and fans urged Mike Ashley to sell the club.

The takeover returned to the table after Saudi Arabia agreed to lift its four-year ban on beIN Sports to allow the Premier League to be broadcast legally in the Middle Eastern country once again.

Newcastle United fans celebrate after club takeover by Saudi-backed consortium. Photo: Michael Driver

Source: Getty Images

The Saudi Arabia-backed consortium had a £300million bid rejected by the Premier League last summer despite that Ashley had approved the deal, but now they have taken over the club after a payment of £320bn.

Consequently, the Saudi consortium reportedly own 80 percent of the club, while Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers evenly splitting the remaining 20 per cent.

UK outlet SunSport have now compared the new Newcastle United owners against the richest football club owners across the globe.

Top ten richest club owners

1. Newcastle – Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund – £320bn

2. Man City – Sheikh Mansour – £23.3bn

3. RB Salzburg, RB Leipzig - Dietrich Mateschitz - £15.7bn

4. Juventus - Andrea Agnelli - £15.7bn

5. Chelsea - Roman Abramovich - £9.6bn

6. LA Galaxy - Philip Anschutz - £8.1bn

7. Arsenal - Stan Kroenke - £6.8bn

8. PSG - Nasser Al-Khelaifi - £6.5bn

9. Inter Milan - Zhang Jindong - £6.2bn

10. Wolves - Guo Guangchang - £5.2bn

