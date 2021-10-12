Initially, female flight attendants for the airline used to wear skirt suits and heels

The airline announced its changes in uniform with female flight attendants set to wear orange suit coats with matching trousers and silk scarfs

Cabin crew working for privately-owned Ukrainian carrier SkyUp Airlines are a happy lot after the company put an end to heels and pencil skirts for its staff.

The airline switched the uniforms in a bid to enhance the working experience of its workers. Photo: SkyUp Airlines.

Source: Facebook

Change is good for productivity

YEN.com.gh has learnt the airline came to the conclusion after collecting feedback from flight attendants about their uniform and what they could do to make them more efficient.

According to Reuters, Alexandrina Denysenko, who is a senior flight attendant with over seven years of experience said the new changes were welcomed well by other flight attendants who had been struggling to cope with the old ones.

Alexandrina disclosed that a while back, most female flights attendants had earlier been suffering while at work because they never had time to just sit down during flights and rest their swollen feet after long hours of rocking heels.

"Shoes on heels look beautiful, I do not argue with that, but feet suffer and swell by the end of the flight. Sneakers are absolutely cool," Alexandrina Denysenko told Reuters.

Flexibility in case of emergency

"God forbid, but if a crew has to do a landing in the water and an evacuation, heels can damage the ladder and it won't be very comfortable to swim in a skirt," she added.

In a bid to make their working experience less strenuous, the SkyUp Airlines management changed the flight attendants' uniforms to loose orange suit coats with matching trousers and silk scarfs bot products sourced from Ukrainian brands.

The company also made sure flights attendants will be rocking white Nike sneakers and white T-shirts to replace the initial blouses.

Another change includes braids which will now replace tight-buns and ponytail hairstyles.

YEN.com.gh understands the new uniform for female flight attendants will be officially launched on October 22.

SkyUp Airlines officials also noted that they will be rolling out a new uniform for the male crew.

Male flight attendants for the airline will soon be spotting light suits instead of vests and T-shirts instead of official shirts.

The uniforms for male flight attendants will be combined with black Nike sneakers.

