Cina Soul has opened up about working with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy on her new album, Did I Lie

While some younger artistes have lamented the past about difficulties in reaching Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, Cina Soul shared a different tale

According to her, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy were the easiest to work and it was a privilege collaborating with them

Ghanaian singer Cina Soul has released her new album Did I Lie.

The 12-track album which dropped on March 14 features gesuts verses from Asakaa Boys' O'Kenneth, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy OliveTheBoy, Mr Drew, S3fa, Elesetee and Titi Owusu.

The album led with trending hits like Too Bad has started to gain traction on social media

In a recent interview, Cina Soul opened about her experience working with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Speaking to DJ Slim, Cina Soul deemed it a privilege to have the superstars on her album.

While some younger musicians have found it difficult to grab Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's attention, Cina Soul established that there were no hiccups in working with them.

"King Sark came through the same day. He was sent the song today, we got the verse by evening," Cina Soul said as she obsessed over Sarkodie's work rate.

"Its a blessing to be able to have these features. They did it for me without charge and any stress with clearance or whatsoever. Zero charge," she added.

Cina Soul hails Stonebwoy and Samini

In her recent interview, Cina Soul shed light on some key names in Ghana she believed had raised the bar with regards to performance.

Cina Soul mentioned Stonebwoy, Samini and Efya as part of her hit list. Stage craft among musicians has almost become a lost art.

Stonebwoy mesmerises Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had performed at the Bills founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye's extravagant birthday party.

The stage lighted up when Stonebwoy who recently climaxed his tour in Hamburg took over the microphone. The Jejereje hitmaker unpacked his hit songs entertaining the audience.

The soul-stirring lyrics in My Name as Stonebwoy preached about the tendency of successful people to get criticised by others who know nothing about their backgrounds and journey to the top.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye was emotional as he sang the lyrics on stage with Stonebwoy draped in his all-white celebratory outfit.

