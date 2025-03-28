A Night of Tribute and Performance was held at the National Theatre for Mawuli Semevo on March 27, 2025

Many veteran and new Ghanaian actors attended the vigil event to mourn the passing of their colleague

David Dontoh, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie and James Gardiner read tributes in Mawuli Semevo's honour

A Night of Tribute and Performance was held at the National Theatre on Thursday, March 27, 2025, for the late veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Yao Semevo.

Many Ghanaian veteran actors were present including David Dontoh, Fred Amugi, Edinam Atatsi, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu, Irene Opare, Adjetey Anang, James Gardiner and Oscar Provencal.

Member of Parliament for Ketu South Constituency and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie attended the event, which was also a vigil to mourn the unfortunate passing of the late actor.

Some of the late Mawuli Yao Semevo's co-stars from the popular YOLO TV series also attended the Night of Tribute and Performance.

The event saw a sorrowful play from some stage actors before a candlelight celebration of the late actor was held to honour his memory.

The newly appointed Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, James Gardiner, read an emotional tribute on behalf of the authority to honour the late Mawuli Semevo.

David Dontoh and Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who were co-stars of the late Mawuli Semevo in the past, also shared fond memories of the late actor and his legacy in the Ghanaian movie industry.

The late Mawuli Semevo passed away at the age of 63 on Thursday, February 20, 2025, while he was on admission at the Ridge Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for severe burns sustained in a fire accident.

Ghanaian actors Ken Fiati and Edinam Atatsi confirmed the unfortunate news. The news of Semevo's unfortunate passing garnered touching tributes from Naa Ashorkor and media personality Serwaa Amihere, who had donated money to support the actor on behalf of Flora Tissues at the hospital.

The late veteran Ghanaian actor had been admitted to the hospital after he suffered severe burns on almost half of his body after a fire incident at his residence. The actor was reportedly asleep when the fire broke out in his home and ravaged the structure.

A dedicated non-profit organisation, Beyond Burns International, described his situation as dire at the time and joined some veteran actors to appeal for support to save his life as he battled with respiratory injuries, which made it difficult for him to breathe properly.

Reactions to Mawuli Semevo's vigil event

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

EZEKWUECHE commented:

"My deepest Condolences to the family."

makaveli said:

"May he rest well 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Barbara Appiah commented:

"Efo was one of the heroes in the Ghana movie industry. May his soul rest in peace."

Mawuli Semevo's YOLO moments surface online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mawuli Semevo's moments from YOLO surfaced on social media after the news of his passing.

Many Ghanaians on social media paid tribute to the late actor by sharing their fond memories of him from the popular series.

The videos garnered sorrowful reactions from netizens, who offered their condolences to the late Semevo's family.

