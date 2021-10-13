American rapper, Cardi B, recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of the huge edifice she received as a gift from rapper husband, Offset

The mother of two clocked 29 on October 11, 2021, and was gifted the mansion in the Dominican Republic for her birthday

Sharing the good news, the WAP rapper revealed that she had earlier expressed her plans to invest in short term properties in her home country and other Caribbean countries

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, definitely had a memorable 29th birthday as her husband and rapper, Offset came through with a huge birthday surprise.

While celebrating her birthday with family and friends in Los Angeles, Cardi B learned that she is now the owner of a brand new mansion in the Dominican Republic - her home country - courtesy of her husband.

The rapper shared a video of the house online. Photo credit: @iamcardib

Cardi B ecstatic over birthday gift

An excited Cardi took to her Instagram page to share a video of the house and accompanied it with a lengthy caption in which she talked about how much of a surprise the house was to her.

She recounted how she had initially told Offset about her dreams to invest in short term properties in the Dominican and other Caribbean countries but didn't think he took her seriously.

She wrote:

"Well, I was wrong . I just can't believe this ! This was sooo amazing to me."

The rapper also expressed happiness at the fact that Offset had asked her father to work on the surprise with her father, describing them as the most important men in her life.

In her words:

"For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it . Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and the ) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship. I ♥️♥️ you so much and I can't wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation."

See post below:

Couple welcome baby number two

In September, Cardi B and Offset became parents again after the duo welcomed their second child together.

The rappers took to their individual social media pages to share the good news of their newborn with fans.

The duo reportedly welcomed a baby boy and fans of the couple made sure to celebrate them with fans.

