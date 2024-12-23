Nigerian musician Davido has been crowned one of the top performers at the 2024 Bhimfest concert in Ghana

Davido have the music enthusiasts back-to-back hits at the beach edition of the highly anticipated beach event

Some social media users have commented on Davido and Stonebwoy's performances at the sold-out event

Award-winning Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly called Davido, was among the top performers at the 2024 Bhimfest event in Accra on December 22, 2024.

The BET winner thrilled the music lovers with his incredible stagecraft as he performed most of his hit songs at the sold-out concert.

Davido looked impeccable in a white designer tee shirt and stylish denim jeans styled with a colourful cap.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy joined influential Afrobeat singer Davido on stage to perform their hit song Activate at the annual event.

Stonebwoy was spotted in a black mesh tee shirt and oversized leather shorts while rocking his signature dreadlocks.

Watch the video below:

Davido performs at Bhim Fest in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Davido's performance video on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

qwekuwitit stated:

"Now, that's the love we want to continue to see. One Continent, One Family!!!!."

taggor1 stated:

"OBO🔥🔥🔥."

itz_investorbeejay stated:

"Greatest of all 👑🐐💜."

kwesi__mayback stated:

"Davido nor Dey rest 😂😂😂."

max_billz_ stated:

"Mad session 🔥."

cromwell5412 stated:

"Real DUDE...Much love OBO."

moda_st.patrick stated:

"David is love ❤️🔥🔥🔥."

kofi_currency20 stated:

"Davido is the realest."

richomar34 stated:

"They ain't ready for us on 31st December!!!!!!!@shattawalenima."

maa_abena_nhyira stated:

"OBO is the realest 🙌❤️."

Stonebwoy makes a grand entry at Bhimfest

Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly called Stonebwoy and his team did an incredible job with the planning and execution of Bhimfest 2024.

The BET winner made a grand entry at Bhimfest 2024 rocking a stylish jacket and black ensemble that matched with his boots.

He did some fireworks while the backup singers dressed in white chore robes entertained the crowd.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy unveils the story behind Jejereje song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Stonebwoy's most recent musical collaboration with Dutch guitarist and producer Ginton, Jejereje.

The famous musician disclosed that Jejereje is a folk song to release the tension caused by recent demonstrations and upcoming elections.

Many of Stonebwoy's admirers flocked to social media to compliment the musician's skill following his interview on his most recent song.

