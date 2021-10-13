All Akufo-Addo knows is cutting sods instead of completing old projects – Mahama

Mahama has accused Akufo-Addo of abandoning projects that were started before 2016

The former president said all Akufo-Addo does is to cut sod for the construction of new projects

He said governments are enjoined to continue the projects began by their predecessors

Former president John Dramani Mahama has lashed out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his inability to complete old projects.

According to Mahama, all Akufo-Addo does is to cut sods for new projects to begin at the expense of social infrastructure and economic projects abandoned and left to rot

Mahama made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua as part of his Thank You tour.

President Akufo-Addo and former president Mahama

Source: Facebook

He complained about the NPP government’s decision to abandon several uncompleted projects started under his administration.

“Nananom, there’s a very worrying development that I cannot avoid talking about and that is the issue of abandoned projects… Governments are enjoined to continue the projects began by their predecessors,” he said.

Mahama said of the works he started before the 2016 elections including road, hospital, and school projects he started are crying for continuation and completion.

“Unfortunately, it will appear that after 2016, the new government that came, has either advertently or inadvertently refused to work on many projects that the previous governments started," he said.

Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo

Mahama in an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh said people are really suffering in the country as a result of the difficult times under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Mahama, the prices of food and other important commodities keep shooting up on a daily basis.

He added that the cost of fuel at the pumps keep going up thus, affecting the price of goods on the market.

“Fuel costs are rising, every day the pump prices go up,” he said.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, Mahama said this year, many unions were unhappy when an insignificant 4% increment was given to them while Article 71 officeholders were given bigger increments.

