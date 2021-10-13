A driver's union has announced its regrets for campaigning against NDC's John Dramani Mahama

According to them, they have exchanged their colored television sets for black and white television sets

They said life under Akufo-Addo is hard compared to the Mahama-led administration

A driver union association, True Drivers Union, has made known its regrets for campaigning against National Democratic Congress' John Dramani Mahama.

The association, made up of over 1,000 drivers across the country, explained that they did not know that life under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government would be so hard

According to them, they have exchanged their colored television sets for black and white television sets.

"... all the over thousand drivers dotted across the country in 2016 and 2020 openly campaigned for NPP because. We believed in their promises to arrest the fuel prices but it seems we have been duped, we have sold our color TV for Black and White,” they said.

The union said Akufo-Addo's government is insensitive to their plight as their complaints about the recent hikes in fuel prices have been ignored.

In a report filed by 3News.com.gh, a spokesperson for the Union, Yaw Barima, said drivers were better off under the Mahama-led administration.

“We didn’t know that this current government was very insensitive to our plight. It seems fuel prices go up every month and this is affecting us.”

The aggrieved drivers added that the increase in the prices of fuel may force them to increase transport fares.

The drivers later appealed to former president Mahama to forgive them for campaigning against him during the last two general elections.

Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Mahama saying people are really suffering in the country as a result of the difficult times under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Mahama, the prices of food and other important commodities keep shooting up on a daily basis.

He added that the cost of fuel at the pumps keeps going up thus, affecting the price of goods on the market.

He made this known in a meeting with the chiefs and other dignitaries in the Eastern Region of Ghana as part of his thank you tour.

