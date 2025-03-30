Nana Asante Bediatuo, the former executive secretary to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made his first public appearance in a long while.

Bediatuo was among family, friends, and other well-wishers who joined the former president to celebrate his 81st birthday.

Former Executive Secretary to Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, makes his first public appearance after suffering a stroke. Photo source: Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Akufo-Addo celebrated his birthday on Saturday, March 29, 2025. He and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, hosted a lunch at their residence with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, and others present.

Asante Bediatuo's first public outing in months

The appearance of Bediatuo at Akufo-Addo's birthday was his first public outing in many months, after reportedly suffering a stroke in the US.

In photos shared by Otchere-Darko on his Facebook page, Bediatuo is seen clad in white, just like the many other party guests.

Seated on a chair, he had Afenyo-Markin sitting to his right while Otchere-Darko and others stood behind them for the picture.

While he did not stand to walk, there was a walking stick in front of him, an indication that he walked with the support of a stick.

