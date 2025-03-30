Asante Bediatuo: Akufo-Addo's Secretary Pops Up In 1st Photos After Stroke Rumours, Walks With Stick
Nana Asante Bediatuo, the former executive secretary to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made his first public appearance in a long while.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Bediatuo was among family, friends, and other well-wishers who joined the former president to celebrate his 81st birthday.
Akufo-Addo celebrated his birthday on Saturday, March 29, 2025. He and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, hosted a lunch at their residence with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, and others present.
Asante Bediatuo's first public outing in months
The appearance of Bediatuo at Akufo-Addo's birthday was his first public outing in many months, after reportedly suffering a stroke in the US.
In photos shared by Otchere-Darko on his Facebook page, Bediatuo is seen clad in white, just like the many other party guests.
Seated on a chair, he had Afenyo-Markin sitting to his right while Otchere-Darko and others stood behind them for the picture.
While he did not stand to walk, there was a walking stick in front of him, an indication that he walked with the support of a stick.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh