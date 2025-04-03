Black Sherif Releases Highly Anticipated Iron Boy Album, Gets Positive Reception From Ghanaians
- Black Sherif has released his highly anticipated album, Iron Boy, and it has received rave reviews from Ghanaian music fans
- The musician released the project, which is his second studio album, on April 3, 2025, at midnight, bringing an end to a long wait
- Black Sherif's Iron Boy features 15 songs with only two guest artists on the project, Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez, both from Nigeria
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has released his highly anticipated second studio album, Iron Boy, receiving positive reviews from fans.
The album, which dropped at midnight on April 3, 2025, features 15 songs and explores themes of struggle, resilience, and success.
The project includes collaborations with Nigerian artists Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez, making them the only guest appearances.
The album’s production was handled by Ar Beats, Joshua Aime Adjei, Samsney, Dystinkt Beats, Joker Nharnah, Marvio, Lekaa Beats, Dino Pathekas and Louddaaa, while sound engineers Samuel Sarpong and Mike Seaberg worked on the final mix.
Black Sherif created excitement through social media teasers and previews leading up to the release.
He first unveiled the tracklist, which amped anticipation for the project. The album includes songs such as The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, Sacrifice, Rebel Music, and the title track, Iron Boy.
On the song We Them Boyz, the musician threw a few subliminal jabs at colleagues and industry players, and it is currently the most talked about song since he dropped the project.
The album rollout began earlier in the year with the release of Lord I’m Amazed on January 9, coinciding with his 23rd birthday. The song performed well on the UK Afrobeats Chart, appearing alongside other international hits.
Black Sherif also previewed the album in London, where he met Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso. A video shared online showed the footballer enjoying unreleased tracks from Iron Boy.
The new album follows Black Sherif’s successful 2022 debut album, The Villain I Never Was, which reached #12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart.
His rise in the music industry has positioned him among Ghana’s top artists, such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Amaarae, and he is one of the most streamed musicians from Ghana.
Black Sherif has already won several awards, including the 2023 Ghana Music Awards’ Artist of the Year, making him the youngest winner of the title. He has also received international recognition, including a BET award.
Ghanaians praise Black Sherif's Iron Boy
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
kweku_wayback said:
"Some humble guy but a superstar he is winning de Grammy."
emma.delvin commented:
"By now Mr Rolls Royce dey studio, he dey come reply Where dem boyz track on Iron Boy album."
amdblay said:
"@francknartey, wash off the day. Drink a glass of water. Lie down and close your eyes and listen to Tracks 4 and 5, 4. ON TOP OF THE MORNING, 5. YOUR BODY."
Gyakie set to drop album
Black Sherif's colleague, Gyakie, is also set to drop her album titled After Midnight, which would be her debut album.
YEN.com.gh reported that she has also been building anticipation for the project, which has no official release date.
Gyakie recently explained the inspiration behind the album on social media and Ghanaians are eager to listen in.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.
Bruce Douglas (Senior Copyeditor) Bruce Douglas has 13 years of experience in community media, including coverage of sports, human interest, crime and politics.