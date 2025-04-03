Black Sherif has released his highly anticipated album, Iron Boy, and it has received rave reviews from Ghanaian music fans

The musician released the project, which is his second studio album, on April 3, 2025, at midnight, bringing an end to a long wait

Black Sherif's Iron Boy features 15 songs with only two guest artists on the project, Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez, both from Nigeria

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has released his highly anticipated second studio album, Iron Boy, receiving positive reviews from fans.

Black Sherif drops his Iron Boy album and takes aim at an unspecified industry colleague. Photo source: blacksherif

The album, which dropped at midnight on April 3, 2025, features 15 songs and explores themes of struggle, resilience, and success.

The project includes collaborations with Nigerian artists Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez, making them the only guest appearances.

The album’s production was handled by Ar Beats, Joshua Aime Adjei, Samsney, Dystinkt Beats, Joker Nharnah, Marvio, Lekaa Beats, Dino Pathekas and Louddaaa, while sound engineers Samuel Sarpong and Mike Seaberg worked on the final mix.

Black Sherif created excitement through social media teasers and previews leading up to the release.

He first unveiled the tracklist, which amped anticipation for the project. The album includes songs such as The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, Sacrifice, Rebel Music, and the title track, Iron Boy.

On the song We Them Boyz, the musician threw a few subliminal jabs at colleagues and industry players, and it is currently the most talked about song since he dropped the project.

The album rollout began earlier in the year with the release of Lord I’m Amazed on January 9, coinciding with his 23rd birthday. The song performed well on the UK Afrobeats Chart, appearing alongside other international hits.

Black Sherif also previewed the album in London, where he met Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso. A video shared online showed the footballer enjoying unreleased tracks from Iron Boy.

The new album follows Black Sherif’s successful 2022 debut album, The Villain I Never Was, which reached #12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart.

His rise in the music industry has positioned him among Ghana’s top artists, such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Amaarae, and he is one of the most streamed musicians from Ghana.

Black Sherif has already won several awards, including the 2023 Ghana Music Awards’ Artist of the Year, making him the youngest winner of the title. He has also received international recognition, including a BET award.

Ghanaians praise Black Sherif's Iron Boy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kweku_wayback said:

"Some humble guy but a superstar he is winning de Grammy."

emma.delvin commented:

"By now Mr Rolls Royce dey studio, he dey come reply Where dem boyz track on Iron Boy album."

amdblay said:

"@francknartey, wash off the day. Drink a glass of water. Lie down and close your eyes and listen to Tracks 4 and 5, 4. ON TOP OF THE MORNING, 5. YOUR BODY."

