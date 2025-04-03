A young Ghanaian lady has broken the heart of her baby daddy after she left him for another man who gives her more money

Boss Lady said her new partner gives her GH₵500 each day while her baby daddy used to give her GH₵150 daily

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share varied thoughts on the matter

Boss Lady broke up with her boyfriend and baby daddy after she found another man who could give her more money than her partner.

The young lady left Peter Kay heartbroken when she broke the news to him during a loyalty test.

Angry Boss Lady packs out of Peter Kay's house leaving the baby with the father. Photo credit: @streetztraffic.ghana

In a video on TikTok, Peter Kay said he requested a loyalty test because he had noticed a change in attitude of his woman. He said Boss Lady does not care for their child and leaves the baby for him to attend to.

When the call was placed, Boss Lady said her boyfriend’s name was Emeka. A disappointed Peter Kay asked her why she would mention another man.

“You only give me GH₵150 daily but Emeka gives me GH₵500 every day. I had left you long ago, I was only waiting for the right opportunity to tell you. So it is good you now know,” Boss Lady responded.

Peter Kay confirmed that he used to give his woman GH₵150 daily when he had a well-paying job. However, he is no longer able to afford the stipend since he no longer has a job.

The man who had strapped his baby in front of him nearly fell while speaking to the lady. His friend directed him to sit down to prevent any harm.

In another TikTok video, Boss Lady subsequently packed his things from Peter Kay’s house and left the child behind for the man to care for.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians blast lady leaving his man for money

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @streetztraffic.ghana on TikTok. Read them below:

Estherrrrrr said:

“Some women are so ungrateful.”

Lisa💦🫧❤️‍🩹 wrote:

“He gives you 150 a day. You don’t appreciate it. Herrr tell that woman that not all glitters are gold. Can your dad or brother give you that amount he gives you 😭😭😭😭💔💔.”

Mr,Bray said:

“150 a day. 150 x 6days=900 week. 900weekly x 4week =3,600 month. 3600 monthly x 12month=43,200 per year. 43,000 just one year my brother you can do something with this money.”

Khaki Enam wrote:

“You have someone who has been given you Gh 150 daily you don't like 😏😏.”

Gee said:

“She will come back and beg the guy oo because she has made a mistake.”

Pretty Adwoa💄 wrote:

“You even call her boss lady am a young lady coming trying to do something for myself if I can meet this guy I will be very happy 😭😭.”

LOVE QUEEN 👸 💖 said:

“Eiiiii woman of today hmmm 150cedis is not okay hmmm someone doesn't even get 50cedis hmmm.”

💞💓9th🔐 April🎉💖 wrote:

“500ghana cedis a day from whose son’s pocket?”

Pretty 🤩 Efya☮️🍀💜 said:

“Sisterhood is proud of you my dear 🔥🔥.”

Ghanaian man shares his breakup story

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian abroad recounted how his relationship ended due to his financial struggles.

Andy said even though he gave his girlfriend GH¢20 daily her friends influenced her to find a wealthier partner.

The lady left him but Andy eventually travelled abroad. When she heard of his travel his ex-girlfriend contacted him but Andy decided not to rekindle the relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh