Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has donated bags of rice to Muslim communities in Madina to support their Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

The gesture, which is part of Mr Agyapong's annual donation to Muslim communities, aims to bring joy and relief to families in need

Mr Agyapong, who comes from a family with a diverse religious background, emphasized the importance of generosity and unity

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has extended his generosity to Muslim communities in Madina, a suburb of Accra.

Mr Agyapong, who contested the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2023 ahead of the 2024 election, donated bags of rice to Muslims within and around Madina to support their Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong donates bags of rice to Muslim communities in Madina in support of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. Photo credit: @Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong & UTV Ghana/Facebook.

This generous gesture reportedly aimed to bring joy and relief to families in need, particularly during this festive period.

It was also in line with the renowned politician and businessman's commitment to giving back to society, fostering unity, and supporting vulnerable communities.

The food donation was warmly received by the Muslim communities, who expressed their gratitude to Mr Agyapong for his kindness and thoughtfulness.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh Facebook, the former MP personally oversaw the distribution of the rice to the beneficiaries, who were in a long queue.

Each of the beneficiaries received a bag of rice and other gift items from the MP to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong contested the NPP's presidential primaries in 2023. Photo credit: @Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the donations, Mr Agyapong said he came from a poor background and worked hard to achieve success.

Owing to this, the former Assin Central legislator said he feels compelled to support the needy, adding that he donates to Muslim communities every year during their Eid celebrations.

He also disclosed that he comes from a family with a diverse religious background, with almost half being Muslims while the other part subscribing to Christianity.

"I was born into poverty, and it took the grace of God and hard work to get to where I am today. So, if every year you decide to be generous to people, you attract more blessings. Half of my family members are Muslims, and the other half are Christians... So, I celebrate both Christmas and Sallah (Eid-ul-Fitr)," he said.

Ghanaians commend Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong's donations to the Muslim communities in Madina sparked online reactions, with some Ghanaians taking to the comment section to commend him.

@Nana Addo said:

"God bless you Hon Kennedy."

@Samuel Amoakwa also said:

"God richly bless."

@Oppong Afosah commented:

"We dey behind you next president."

Kennedy Agyapong's son donates to Muslims

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Kennedy Agyapong's son, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jr., also donated sme food items to some Muslim communities in Accra.

Mr Agyapong Jnr, in a video, looked excited as she share bags of rice with the Muslims on Monday, March 31, 2025 to support their Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video took to the comment section to praise the young man for following in his father's footsteps.

