Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is in good health following initial reports that she had been taken ill

According to Eric Adjei, a deputy spokesperson for Prof Opoku-Agyemang during the 2024 campaign, she is doing very well

The update from Eric Adjei has sparked reactions online, with many praying for the vice president's full recovery

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is reported to be in good condition after an earlier scare about her health.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang reportedly fell ill after work on Friday, March 28, 2025, and was receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

A statement from the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Sunday, March 30, 2025, indicated that medical experts had recommended that she seek extra care overseas.

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is reported to be in good health now. Photo source: @njoagyemang

Following the news of the vice president's illness, many Ghanaians on social media were worried and curious about the situation.

Vice President Jane Opoku-Agyemang doing well

In the latest update about the vice president's condition, Eric Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), indicated that every is under control.

Taking to his Facebook page, Adjei, who worked as a deputy spokesperson for Professor Opoku-Agyemang during the 2024 electioneering campaign, shared a photo of himself and his former boss, assuring that she was in good health.

According to him, he had received updates from Opoku-Agyemang's team, and she was doing very well.

"Our mother, the vice president, is in good health, thanks to God's grace. I've received updates from the team, and Mum is doing very well by His grace," he said.

See the update on Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's health below:

The news of her health situation comes barely three months after Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made history as Ghana’s first female vice president.

Reactions to update on Jane Opoku-Agyemang's health

The update shared by Eric Adjei garnered loads of reactions from social media users. Many prayed for the speedy recovery of the vice president. Others also advised that her medical care should be thorough.

Tamimu Adamu said:

"Mom will surely be well. She is under the protection of Allah, and the angels are guiding her. It is a routine trial of the Lord for all believers. This shows that God has not forgotten our dear mom. We are with her in prayer. Allah Shafi."

Lucky Bab said:

"Glory be to God 🙏🙏🙏 Enemies are not God. God strengthens you our lovely mum and first female vice president in the history of Ghana."

Nii Laryea Netwek had a piece of advice:

"Allow our mummy to take good healthcare and relax, stop playing unnecessary politics with her health just for the public to feel she’s fine. I believe so well that she’ll be back stronger but please let her be totally fit."

Konja Solomon said:

"God definitely will heal her and make her whole. She deserve some rest after tiresome marathon campaign last year. God of Nazareth, hear our prayers and touch her with healing blood of Jesus. Amen!"

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is the firs female vice president of Ghana. Photo source: @njoagyemang

