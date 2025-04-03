The Speaker of Parliament has approved for the National Intelligence Bureau to question Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus

This comes after A Plus had said a truck carrying suspected stolen Electricity Company of Ghana cables broke down in his constituency

The Speaker has directed that the interaction take place within Parliament in line with the constitution

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has granted approval for the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to meet with MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus.

Mustapha Yussif, the MP for Yagaba Kubori, is also set to be questioned by the NIB.

According to Joy News, an April 4 statement signed by the Clerk to Parliament noted that the meeting would be held under specific conditions.

Citing Articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution, as well as existing protocols between Parliament and security agencies, the Speaker has directed that the interaction take place within Parliament.

The meeting has been scheduled for Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM in the Sir Emmanuel Charles Quist Conference Room at the Office of the Speaker.

The statement further said both MPs have been advised to have their legal representatives present.

This news comes after A Plus said a truck carrying cables broke down in Gomoa Awombrew, a town in his constituency, prompting residents to suspect that the cargo might be part of the missing Electricity Company of Ghana goods.

According to the MP, acting on their suspicion, the residents promptly reported the matter to the Swedru Divisional Police Command, which dispatched officers alongside Electricity Company of Ghana officials to inspect the cargo.

"During the inspection, the driver was unable to provide credible information about the source and destination of the goods, and according to the police, the waybill appeared suspicious."

"After a thorough examination, ECG officials confirmed that the cables closely matched their missing items. As a result, the driver, his assistant, and all individuals involved have been taken into police custody pending further investigation. Additionally, the police have invited National Security to assist in the investigation."

Government concern over missing ECG containers

An audit of the Electricity Company of Ghana showed that over 1,300 containers at the Tema Port went missing.

The committee that carried out the audit explained that the Electricity Company of Ghana initially claimed to have had 2,491 uncleared containers which contained cables and other important equipment.

Since the government provided details on the missing containers, they have started popping up in parts of the country.

For example, on March 27, 40 of the containers were traced to a warehouse in Kpone that is reportedly owned by an Indian national.

Alleged corruption in Ghana making headlines

YEN.com.gh has reported that the John Mahama administration pledged to crack down on corruption under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

The arrest of the immediate past Director General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has dominated headlines in recent times.

Adu-Boahene was arrested after allegedly embezzling $7 million meant for a cyber defence system contract.

The former Public Procurement Authority Board Chairman, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi is also allegedly under investigation for financial dealings when he was the Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund.

