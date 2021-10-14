A young hardworking man has got many people talking on social media after he was spotted washing a Lexus SUV in traffic

The young man was captured on camera and his video made it to social media, with many commending him for being hardworking

One of the people that commended the man said being hardworking is better than depending on another person for survival

A young man washing a car in traffic has been commended on social media for being hardworking.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the young man could be seen washing a Lexus SUV which was in motion.

The young man has been commended for being hardworking. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: UGC

The young man had two buckets with him, one with soapy water and the other had clean water in it, which he used in rinsing the car.

He was captured on camera by the driver of a vehicle behind the Lexus who may have never seen such a level of hard work before.

Social media reacts

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @electra_nelly said:

"Hustling is better than waiting for someone to give you. God bless our hustle."

@iam_kesie wrote:

"No b glass again na full body now???"

@sammie_pee19 commented:

"Bro God go remember you some day keep it real."

@cousins__beauty said:

"Mobile car wash."

@_cumidee wrote:

"You people will start pumping tyres on the road."

