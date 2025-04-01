Shatta Wale won all of his three categories at the 42nd International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA)

The artist won Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video for Killa Ji Mi, and Best Crossover Song

Shatta Wale announced his win on social media, triggering congratulations from his legions of followers

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., has won big at the 2025 International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

He took home three awards in all the caterogies he was nominated in: Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video for Killa Ji Mi, and Best Crossover Song for his collaboration with Jamaican star Bounty Killer on Commando.

The On God hitmaker has celebrated winning the three awards at a ceremony held in Florida, America, on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Shatta Wale's reaction to IRAWMA win

Reacting to the big win on social media, Shatta Wale shared a flyer, expressing his gratitude for the awards, which he described as a hat-trick.

"HATRICK WIN at the @IRAWMAAWARDS. Grateful to be honoured with Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Crossover Song, and Best Video at the International Reggae and World Music Awards!"

He also thanked the organisers of the awards event, his fans, and urged them to keep raising the flag of Africa high.

"Massive thanks to the IRAWMA family for constantly recognizing my craft and pushing the culture forward. To Mr. Ephraim Martin, thank you for creating this incredible platform that celebrates artistes like me.

"To my amazing fans worldwide — this is OUR win. Your love and support keep me going. Let’s keep raising the flag higher. Africa to the world!"

Shatta Wale's post is included below:

What was the 42nd IRAWMA?

The IRAWMA is a scheme which was founded as the Chicago Reggae Music Awards and the International Reggae Music Awards (IRMA) by Ephraim Martin to promote Jamaican music, arts, and culture.

Over the years, the scheme was decoupled into the Chicago Music Awards (CMA), honouring everything music in Chicago, and IRAWMA, whose scope extends beyond Jamaica to Africa, Europe, and other places.

Established in 1982, the 2025 IRAWMA was the 42nd edition. It was held at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts.

Shatta Wale's history with IRAWMA

Shatta Wale's relationship with IRAWMA dates back to 2014 when he claimed his first award for Best New Entertainer.

Over the past decade, he has consistently featured among the winners, demonstrating remarkable staying power in an industry known for rapid changes.

By his hat-trick win, the dancehall star's IRAWMA trophy count has reached nine, extending his record as both Ghana's and Africa's most awarded artist in the prestigious ceremony's history.

The latest IRAWMA wins come after Shatta Wale joined Vybz Kartel for the historic Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica in January 2025. Freedom Street was adjudged the Best Concert of the Year.

Apart from Shatta Wale, other big names like Beenie Man, Jah Vinci, Diamond Platinumz, Burna Boy, and Buju Banton also won awards. The full list of winners has been released.

Congrats rain on Shatta for IRAWMA win

The post by Shatta Wale announcing his win at the 42nd IRAWMA sparked excitement among his followers, who trooped to the comments section to congratulate him.

However, it was not all congratulations, as a few people had reservations about the awards.

nana_oseid1 said:

"Congratulations 🎊 African Dancehall King 👑🍾"

ayam_bornbless said:

"A proper award scheme that celebrate dancehall artiste not Afro dancehall. Congratulations my boss 🙌❤️🔥"

acejunior22 said:

"The only Jamaican left in Africa 🙌"

coskakemusic said:

"Gad inna earth 🌍 father this is a big win for the whole west Africa and beyond… @shattawalenima you done it again let’s show him some love guys 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

sk_l.o.d said:

"E bi u get all De ballon D’or. De rest bi boring door” Paaaahhh infinite ♾️"

emmanuelayim said:

"Lowkey you dey like Awards. Sometimes u dey act like say they mean nothing to you ei Olukpa."

Shatta's absence at Richard Quaye's birthday explained

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Flex had explained Shatta Wale missing Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration.

The manager noted that his client received an official invite to grace the star-studded event at the Black Star Square but chose not to attend.

Sammy Flex dismissed claims that Shatta Wale had not attended the biggest party of the year because of problems with many of the guests.

