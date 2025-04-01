Joana Deladem Yabani died on Thursday, February 27, 2025 on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus

The details of her funeral service and burial ceremony has emerged and got people emotional again

Social media users who saw the post prayed for her soul and called for justice on her behalf

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The funeral and burial ceremony for Joana Deladem Yabani, the university student who died on campus has emerged.

Until her death, Joana Deladem Yabani was a final-year student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The funeral service and burial ceremony for Joana Deladem Yabani will be held on April 5, 2025. Photo credit: @Thevoklive

Source: Twitter

She lost her life on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Reports indicate that Daniel Tuffuor, who was once her lover, is responsible for her death.

Many people especially her friends, loved ones and the KNUST community were left heartbroken after they heard the news.

Daniel Tuffuor is facing court action. He was expected to reappear before a judge on April 1, 2025. However, since the day was declared a holiday a new date may be fixed for him to reappear.

Joana Deladem Yabani will be laid to rest on Saurday, April 5, 2025. Photo credit: @Thevoklive

Source: Instagram

A post on X, indicated that Joana Deladem Yabani's funeral is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Jehovah Shammah Assemblies of God Church, New Ashongman.

In the obituary, the family did not state where the burial will be done. However, they indicated that they indicated that the thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Netizens mourn Joana Deladem Yabani

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the obituary shared by @Thevoklive on X. Read them below:

@mattenasu

"You gave birth to a beautiful soul and nurturing her to be useful to you and society then all of a sudden a worthless guy ended her life abruptly. Even revenge would not be enough. Only God knows what would happen. 😏."

@EricAch62990548 asked:

"How far with his so call boyfriend case?"

@AguduGodstimeF wrote:

"How she was conceived in February and died in same month baffles me. Hmmm."

@PDechem said:

"Eiii chief mourners di3 no be small team ooo."

@senyonino wrote:

"I just don't understand why a young boy will beat a woman he's in a relationship with and not even married to. I just don't understand. Young boys who are so abusive in a "chop box to chop box relationship" why lay your hands on a woman? Small boys like that? Wow. It's sad 😔."

@Agyenim29166786 said:

"Reading through the Chief mourners sends some chills down your spine…it’s like they’re calling for war both spiritually and physically."

@GipsyPoppe wrote:

"As I read through the names deɛ charlei if persuasion fails coup d'etat will work o ,😊. If the court rules badly koraa ,nananom bɛkyrɛ wɔn tumi . DON'T REST IN PEACE JOANA Fight back quick and sharp."

@ampomahasiedu1 said:

"This lady's death really saddens my soul.. An innocent life taken.. Ah God😭😭😭😭😭.. Anytime news of her sudden death pops up on my phone, I tremble.. I cry.. Ah an innocent soul.... Yeeeeeee Awuradze.. May the Lord rest her soul... 😭😭😭😭."

SRC President promises justice for deceased schoolmate

The President of KNUST's Student Representative Council, Francis Nana Kane promised to ensure that justice is served in the Joana Yabani death case.

Francis Nana Kane told students at a gathering that some information had been retrieved to help with investigation and prosecution.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh