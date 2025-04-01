A Ghanaian medical entrepreneur has dragged social commentator Kevin Taylor to court for defamation

Kevin Taylor has been accused of making derogatory remarks against the medical entrepreneur

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some criticising Kevin Taylor while others sympathised with him

Popular Ghanaian social commentator, Kevin Taylor, has been slapped with a GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit.

Kevin Taylor has been dragged to court by a Ghanaian medical entrepreneur, Dr William Anarfi Sarpong, after allegedly making untrue claims intended to tarnish his reputation.

According to court documents, Mr Taylor accused the medical entrepreneur on his media platform, Loud Silence Media, of engaging in fraudulent activities and improper dealings with the Ghanaian government.

Additionally, Mr Taylor has been accused of publicly displaying the images and personal details of Dr Anarfi's family, an action which goes against their right to privacy.

In his writ of summons, lawyers for Mr Anarfi described Kevin Taylor’s remarks on the show as “malicious fabrications." Mr Anarfi is therefore demanding GH¢20 million from Kevin Tayor.

Kevin Taylor has eight days to respond to the writ.

Netizens react to Kevin Taylor's lawsuit

Netizens who saw the lawsuit about Kevin Taylor expressed mixed reactions in the comments session.

@_lazyProgrammer wrote:

"He has fallen into KT's trap. This was all what he wanted the guy to do."

@KSnetne wrote:

"Who is this one too that feels defamed. If you are to sue for defamation atleast be well known or popular first. Defamation suits ay3 fo saa."

@GideonDrizzy wrote:

"Kevin Taylor hasn’t seen half of that kind of money ever in his life."

@lilklvn wrote:

"This is like walking with your mother in a market and asking her to buy you something even tho u know she can't afford it."

@frank_kwad16872 wrote:

"Mode3 gyimii de3. The person dey US n u ve sued him for defamation in ghana. Akoa aboa. If you are serious go to the US."

@ill_will_bill wrote:

"I know this guy as a network marketing person. He used to walk with some physician assistants I know. They all used the doctor tag. But I didn’t know him as a physician nor physician assistant. This movie will be interesting."

@Allison94577523 wrote:

"Enough of the fooling na gyimie no doorso dodo .. Ghana dierr unless somebody no do, then flood gate way open be that.. Everyday go want turn am into trend .. he should go and hustle mtweew."

@1_Quamechoco wrote:

"When did he become a journalist?? Which intern wrote this and which leader in that org approved it ??"

@Kobby_Ryme1 wrote:

"Gabby won 1m cedis against KT in Gh court ba didn't get his money."

@sohnie_a wrote:

"Opaana has brought himself...he will pay more of what Kennedy Agyapong paid. Did he not hear what Kennedy himself said...."he has learned his lesson."

