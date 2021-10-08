A man has recently caused many to react as he stands in traffic in search of a job

The unknown man had a placard in his hands which read as 'home tutors' with two numbers attached

Netizens who saw the post said it is not right to allow a stranger into one's home

A confident man has caused many to react after boldly moving out of his comfort zone to seek to be employed as an extra classed teacher.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @__msmaryam had the unidentified standing amid cars in traffic with a placard that read, 'Home Lesson Tutors' and provided contact numbers.

Many tweeps appeared unsure about allowing a stranger to come into their homes.

Home tutor Photo credit: @Msmaryam/Twitter

The post at the time of this publication has over 4,000 likes with close to 3500 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@OjoraFuad commented:

Pls it's better to get lesson teachers from your children schools nowadays o , speaking from experience. May God help his condition though.

From @kola_maja:

Better he goes thru an agency. With the level of insecurity, people will not just want to allow a stranger into their homes

@anothertega replied:

Yeah he’s going to be unemployed for a long time, no one is hiring strangers that’s not at least from their kid’s school to be a private tutor.

@Fuqforpayy shared:

This is too risky. Trusting your kids with a total stranger? In your house? Omo you people are wilding oooo.

@the_ayoolas wrote:

The only help he can get is to be employed into a proper school not 'home lesson' .I'll never advise anyone to employ a teacher off the street for home tutorials. That'll be the most unsafe and unwise decision to make.

From @eagleeye_Pam:

Please do some verification before engagement.

Source: Yen