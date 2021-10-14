Tony was living in a beat-up van, having been unsuccessful in life and had nowhere else to go

The homeless man was approached by well-wishers who raised donations to make his dream come true

Charlie and his crew also held an event for Tony to sell his tacos, and hundreds of people turned up to enjoy the snack

A homeless man saw his life change in just five days after well-wishers helped him make his dreams come true.

Tony gives a thumbs up while inside his new food truck. Photo: charlie.

Source: Instagram

A crew in the US, led by a man named Charles, are famous for helping change people's lives with donations gained from netizens online.

A homeless man only identified as Tony bumped into the crew's van while walking in the streets, and he revealed that his dream is to have a food truck.

Tony looked shabby with unkempt hair, saying he lived in a van and was trying not to give up on life and started weeping.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Charlie asked if he could cook for him and his crew, and Tony obliged.

They went to a supermarket, bought ingredients for the meal, and the homeless man made tacos that he nicknamed Nachos Tacos, and Charlie's team confirmed that they were amazing.

Finally feeling like himself

The following day, Charlie and his team took Tony to a clothing store, bought him some new outfits, and had his hair done.

Tony looked a different version of himself, and he could not hide his tears. He said he felt like himself for the first time in a long time.

A few days later, the man was taken to a parking spot and shown his new food truck.

Tony was speechless, saying, "No way, are you kidding?" And he once again wept tears of joy after watching the lovely interior of his KSh 4.4 million truck.

Charlie and his team organised for people to come for some food at the truck and hundreds of them showed up to taste Tony's Nacho Tacos.

They did not stop there as they also fund-raised for Tony to have a house and keep his business going.

"I believe God put me here for other people. And yes I'm here for myself but I want to see people succeed. I have never succeeded myself and now the roles have turned around and it is hard to take it," Tony said with a huge smile on his face.

Good Samaritan gives homeless woman cash, job

In a similar story, earlier in the year, South Africa's "faceless philanthropist" BI Phakathi shared a powerful video from America of a good Samaritan who helped a homeless woman not only with money but a job.

In the video, Naomi explained that she had been lucky enough to stay at a hotel due to the kindness of a woman who worked there.

Normally she slept in her car.

She explained that she wanted to get a job so she could provide for her family.

The unnamed man gave her $20 (KSh 2,136), and after listening to her story, he gave her a further $100 (KSh 10,680).

She broke down crying, saying that she was scared, explaining that people had tricked her in the past.

What happened next shocked her completely. He gave her another KSh 2,148 and his card and offered her a job to help her get back on her feet.

Source: Yen