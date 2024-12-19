Farida Mahama, the daughter of former president John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, displayed her humble side when she took an exciting selfie video with underprivileged kids

The video was captured at the Oblogo Cluster of Schools, where Farida, the founder of Serenity Community Club, embarked on a charity project

Many people admired her kind heart, while others encouraged her to keep on embarking on such charitable projects

Farida Mahama, the daughter of president-elect John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, melted many hearts when an old video of her interacting with underprivileged kids surfaced online.

Farida Mahama celebrates with kids

Farida Mahama, with her foundation, Serenity Community Club, embarked on a donation drive at the Oblogo Cluster of Schools.

In the old video, the kids were overjoyed as they joined a selfie video with the daughter of the president-elect John Dramani Mahama.

The kids, dressed in government school uniforms, raised their hands and made hand gestures while shouting and acting happily as they joined Farida's video.

Reactions to Farida's video

Many people in the video's comment section encouraged Miss Farida to continue the charity projects, while others suggested underprivileged schools she could visit.

Other Ghanaians admired Farida's kind heart as they hailed her in the video's comment sections.

Soko said:

"This family is a bunch of charity... God bless the whole Mahama family."

Mawuli Glory said:

"Keep up the good work, Farida."

Joemesh said:

"Keep up the with the good Job. The Government Schools will need to be a better place than the private sectors."

FOLEY said:

"Beautiful kids God bless them to become great people."

abaneprince said:

"Keep it up dear the Lord is your strength."

tipsurvivor said:

"Good bless you. Please your next stop should be Chereponi Kpani DA KG & Primary school in the north East region, those learners will be forever grateful."

ever transport services said:

"Keep up the good work, Miss Farida. This is what your parents do, but people do not know. People may hate you and say negative words about you but moving on."

Farida donates to underprivileged school

