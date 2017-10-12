Actress and model, Fella Makafui, is, without any doubt, one of the biggest female entertainers in the country even though she burst onto the showbiz scene, not long ago.

After her starring role in the hit YOLO television series, she has garnered a lot of fans on social media and also established herself as a formidable brand.

Fella is now not only an entertainer but a family woman with one daughter in her almost two-year-old marriage with Medikal

Old photos of Fella Makafui showing her transformation

These days, she always turns heads on social media whenever she releases photos online.

Today being a Thursday, YEN.com.gh is throwing back to how Fella started life on social media a few years ago.

1. Kente flavour.

2. When Fela felt like a queen - A true African queen

3. She turns and smiles

4. Stepping out - Looks like she's on the move:

5. Always smiling

6. Pose for the camera

7. This flower top and jeans combination with her signature smile is 'killer'

8. Kinda looks like Delay here or?

9. A model at work

10. Check out her shape

11. Selfie - List wouldn't have been complete without one

