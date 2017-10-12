Global site navigation

Fella Makafui: 11 Old Photos Of Medikal's Wife That Will Inspire People Today
Entertainment

Fella Makafui: 11 Old Photos Of Medikal's Wife That Will Inspire People Today

by  Jeffrey Mensah

Actress and model, Fella Makafui, is, without any doubt, one of the biggest female entertainers in the country even though she burst onto the showbiz scene, not long ago.

After her starring role in the hit YOLO television series, she has garnered a lot of fans on social media and also established herself as a formidable brand.

Fella is now not only an entertainer but a family woman with one daughter in her almost two-year-old marriage with Medikal

Fella Makafui
Old photos of Fella Makafui showing her transformation Photo source: @fellamakafui
Source: Instagram

These days, she always turns heads on social media whenever she releases photos online.

Today being a Thursday, YEN.com.gh is throwing back to how Fella started life on social media a few years ago.

1. Kente flavour.

9 wild and rare photos of Fela Makafui that Ghanaians are dying for online

2. When Fela felt like a queen - A true African queen

Fella Makafui
Photo source: @fellamakafui

3. She turns and smiles

9 wild and rare photos of Fela Makafui that Ghanaians are dying for online

4. Stepping out - Looks like she's on the move:

9 wild and rare photos of Fela Makafui that Ghanaians are dying for online

5. Always smiling

9 wild and rare photos of Fela Makafui that Ghanaians are dying for online

6. Pose for the camera

9 wild and rare photos of Fela Makafui that Ghanaians are dying for online

7. This flower top and jeans combination with her signature smile is 'killer'

9 wild and rare photos of Fela Makafui that Ghanaians are dying for online

8. Kinda looks like Delay here or?

9 wild and rare photos of Fela Makafui that Ghanaians are dying for online

9. A model at work

9 wild and rare photos of Fela Makafui that Ghanaians are dying for online

10. Check out her shape

9 wild and rare photos of Fela Makafui that Ghanaians are dying for online

11. Selfie - List wouldn't have been complete without one

9 wild and rare photos of Fela Makafui that Ghanaians are dying for online

Source: Yen

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel