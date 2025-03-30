Real Madrid talisman Kylian Mbappe risks being suspended for his side's Champions League clash with Arsenal

The Frenchman and a couple of his teammates are currently under investigation and could miss the first leg of the quarter-final tie

Should he be found guilty as per the video evidence, Mbappé's absence will be a big blow to Madrid's Champions League aspirations

Kylian Mbappé could be at risk of missing Real Madrid’s crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal, following an ongoing disciplinary investigation by UEFA.

The governing body is reviewing a controversial post-match incident involving the 25-year-old forward, captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

Kylian Mbappé risks being suspended for Real Madrid's Champions League tie against Arsenal in April. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Mbappé risks suspension ahead of Arsenal showdown

After Madrid’s thrilling, high-stakes Round of 16 encounter against Atletico Madrid, footage emerged showing Mbappe making an indecent gesture while celebrating in front of the opposition’s supporters.

The Mail Sport captured the moment, which has since drawn criticism, particularly from Atletico officials, who have lodged a formal complaint with UEFA.

In response, the European football governing body confirmed that its Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector would conduct an inquiry into allegations of misconduct against Mbappé and several Madrid teammates, as noted by Goal.

If found guilty, those involved could face suspensions, fines, or both, potentially ruling them out of the first leg against Arsenal on April 8 at the Emirates Stadium.

Will Mbappé be banned by UEFA? Precedents that could shape the decision

UEFA’s history of disciplinary actions suggests that Mbappé’s case could result in either a financial penalty or a one-match suspension, similar to past incidents involving high-profile figures.

During Euro 2024, Jude Bellingham was fined €30,000 and handed a one-game suspended ban for a crotch-grabbing celebration after scoring against Slovakia in the Round of 16, according to The Athletic.

Again, in 2019, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone received a €20,000 fine for a comparable action after his side scored a goal against Juventus in the Champions League.

Given these precedents, Mbappé and Madrid will anxiously await UEFA’s ruling, knowing that a potential ban could disrupt their Champions League campaign.

What does Mbappé's potential ban mean for Madrid’s Champions League aspirations?

A suspension for Mbappé and possibly other key Madrid players would significantly affect Carlo Ancelotti’s game plan against Arsenal.

The quarter-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium is expected to be a tightly contested battle, with Madrid hoping to secure an advantage over Mikel Arteta's men before the return fixture at the Bernabéu.

Kylian Mbappé has been arguably Real Madrid's best player this season, chipping in with 33 goals across all competitions. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

For Mbappé, missing the encounter would be a major setback as he continues his pursuit of a maiden Champions League triumph.

Los Blancos, aiming to retain the coveted European title, will hope that the investigation does not lead to a ruling that jeopardises their quest for continental supremacy.

Mbappé shares determined message after free-kick magic

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé sent a strong message of determination after netting his first-ever free-kick goal.

The French superstar bagged a brace as Real Madrid staged a comeback from 2-1 down to defeat Leganes in La Liga.

While his Panenka penalty was impressive, it was his stunning free-kick that truly captivated fans.

