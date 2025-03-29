Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye visited the residence of the Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Saturday, March 29, 2025

Mr Quaye donated a truckload of items from his companies and a giant cheque of GH¢100,000, and he was supported by his team and politician Baba Sadiq

Many people hailed him for being generous and humble, while others talked about the items he donated

Founder and Board Chairman of Bills-Microcredit Limited, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, donated items and money to the Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu in support of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Richard Quaye donates to Chief Imam

On March 29, 2025, Mr Quaye visited the residence of the National Chief Imam with his team and politician Baba Sadiq to mdonate

A video showing the items being offloaded from the truck and carried into the home of Dr Sharubutu has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Speaking about the donation, the 40-year-old Ghanaian billionaire noted that he came along with bags of rice and spices, which he said would aid in the cooking for the Chief Imam.

"That is also Sankofa Natural Spices. It is from my company. We brought Deedew Spices from my company, and we brought some Tealeys, which is also tea and other drinks. These are all from my companies," he said.

In a video, Mr Quaye, who recently shut down Accra with his extravagant 40th birthday party, noted that he also came along with a giant cheque of GH¢100,000.

Memorable pictures from the donation exercise showed the Chief Imam praying for Dr. Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu for Richard Nii Armah Quaye and members of his team who accompanied him on the donation drive.

Richard Quaye's arrival

Reactions as Richard Quaye donates to Chief Imam

Below are the reactions of social media users to the donation by the young billionaire Mr Quaye to the Chief Imam to support the Eid celebrations:

oxu_rex230 said:

"Next he will contest for president."

tssghana_ said:

"Nii Homowo is 4months from now. Christmas too is 8months from now."

myhighestlyf said:

"Make he call pastors soon too and donates to them😍😍😍we love this."

shannizzlemusic said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🙌🙌🙌 May Allah bless so that we can do more for our community just like him even more better than him May Allah bless him for this kindness ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

elnino_mr_tuf said:

"At this point, it’s very likely most Ghanaians have this man’s products in our homes but unaware. Great work."

kdbra said:

"Let's support our own🙌 I don't care how he makes he's money."

ayawinimusahfataw39 said:

"Allah bless him,may my destiny helper locate me too .yah Allah please hear my cry 😭."

Richard Quaye presents GH¢100k to Chief Imam

Truckload of items Richard Quaye donated

Pictures from the donation drive

Richard Quaye donates GH¢100k and a truckload of items to Chief Imam to support Eid celebrations. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

