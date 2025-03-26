Ghanaian traditional dancer Maame Ode was recently spotted at the Adum PZ market after the recent disaster

The dancer and composer couldn't hide her emotions as she recounted the fire's impact on her livelihood

A video of the traditional dancer looking forlorn at the accident scene has sparked significant reactions from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The recent Adum PZ fire incident on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, has left many small and medium-sized business owners with huge losses.

Maame Ode in the market looking forlorn after Adum PZ fires. Photo source: MaamrSerwaaBoutique, ObaaRuthy

Source: TikTok

Trader subgroups like the Watch Sellers Association of Kumasi say it has lost millions of Ghana cedis to the raging fire.

Ghanaian composer and dancer Maame Ode was among the many indirect victims of the Adum PZ Fire.

The viral sensation used to frequent the market to promote businesses to her teeming online audience.

Her main benefactor, Maame Serwaa Boutique, a viral fashion shop owner who has been cosigned by several Kumawood celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown says she has lost over GH₵150k worth of goods.

Disturbed by the incident, Maame Ode stormed the accident scene to support her benefactor and others.

The renowned dancer who has composed songs for top personalities including business mogul Osei Kwame Despite couldn't hide her emotions as she got there.

Maame Ode speaks after Adum PZ fire

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Ode opened up about her frustrations after the Adum PZ Fire.

According to the singer, she has benefitted immensely from her promotional services to her embattled benefactor and cannot fathom how to survive without the woman in business.

Maame Ode recounted being a mother to children whose father had died. She also said that her mother was about 100 years old and was relying on her making the situation more pressing.

Speaking to the interview, Maame Ode sorrowfully said,

"You know my kids have no father. In this short while, I've met Maame Serwaa, anytime she goes to pick up her goods, she brings me and my kids rice and other stuff. I don't recall the last time I bought such stuff with my money."

"The little ones among them are no longer looked down upon as bastards because she always provides. Even my cultural troupe benefit from her benevolence. So when I heard the store was burnt, I knew my end had come."

Adum trader criticises Ibrahim Mahama after fire

Meanwhile, one of the traders affected by the Adum Market fire incident has criticised Ibrahim Mahama, the business mogul and brother of Ghana's President Mahama.

In a YEN.com.gh report, the victim, who claimed to have lost goods worth millions of cedis, expressed frustration at the lack of adequate firefighting resources in the country.

Curiously, the furious trader singled out the CEO of Engineers & Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, calling on him to donate fire tenders to the GNFS instead of buying luxury items.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh