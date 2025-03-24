Nana Tornado buried his late mother on Saturday, March 22 after a solemn burial service in Tema

The funeral was well attended by scores of dignitaries including Kumawood actors Big Akwes and Sunsum Ahuofedua

Despite the bereaved's hard time mourning his mum, his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger decided to tear into him

Actor and socialite Nana Tornado has buried his late mother. On March 22, the viral sensation paid his last respects to his mother during her funeral church service in Tema.

Afia Schwarzenegger tears into Nana Tornado after his mum's funeral. Photo source: @kingnanatornado, AfiaSchwarzenegger.

Source: Instagram

The late Mrs Beatrice Akuorkor Wood lost her life at the Ridge Hospital in January. She was survived by her five children of which Nana Tornado appeared to be the last.

He couldn't hold his tears in the church auditorium during the funeral service.

Nana Tornado's circle of influential friends including Big Akwes, Sunsum Ahuofedua, Adwoa Jannis and Agradaa thronged the funeral grounds to mourn with him.

Several videos of Nana Tornado mourning his late mother have surfaced online. While some Ghanaians empathised with the bereaved, his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger took a different route.

Afia tagged the funeral held at the Tema Joint Church to be too modest and uncharacteristic of Tornado's status.

During a recent TikTok live interaction, Afia Schwarzenegger established that she'd have preferred if Nana Tornado had held the funeral at a bigger space. She also shared her willingness to donate to the funeral.

The viral sensation who was found to be a ride-hailing driver in the US said,

"You and I don't talk. If you told me, I'd have given you 1000 dollars so you could host the funeral in a park instead of begging a church to give you its premises. I could have given you 1000 dollars which is nothing. I give it to my daughter every now and then to go and waste."

Afia and Nana Tornado have had a long-existing feud. Her remarks about Nana Tonado's mother's funeral.

Afia Schwarzenegger's message to Tornado stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afia Schwarzenegger's remarks about Tornado's funeral.

Mansaa Love said:

"His mum attends the church that is why the funeral was done there. It’s ambobra people that they do their funeral on a school park."

PaaQuamena shared:

"After all, he didn't take a loan to do his mother's funeral like the way she took a loan to marry someone and cheated on him. Obaa gyimifo) 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Evolve_Nelia noted:

"This I don't agree with Afia herrrr that Tema joint church auditorium its expensive papa."

RICH FARMER 🥉🦅 added:

"Afia Schwarzenegger dey lie too much."

Source: YEN.com.gh