The Government of Ghana, in its bid to relieve citizens of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, introduced the Training/Retraining Programme in the Tourism and Hospitality Sector.

Training/retraining programme sponsored by the Government of Ghana under the Ghana Cares Programme

The Ashanti Region sector hosted the programme in a large hall at JOFEL Catering Service, near the Kumasi Airport roundabout. From the 4th to the 8th of September 2023, over 1000 participants invited from all over the region were hosted and trained in topics relating to the Tourism and Hospitality sector.

Courses taught included Customer Service in Tourism and Hospitality, Tourism Entrepreneurship, and Financial Management.

A team of abled facilitators led by Dr Benjamin Appiah Osei, a faculty member of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), took the participants through thorough training in the mentioned topics, and certificates were awarded at the end of the training to signify that they had acquired the requisite education.

The Government partnered with Zlutions Company Limited, a local organisation, to make this vision a reality.

Participants expressed gratitude to the government for making this opportunity available to them to improve their lives.

