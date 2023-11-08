UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

The repeated stikes by rail staff have been mirrored across the public and private sectors in Britain. Photo: CARLOS JASSO / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Rail workers in Britain are to vote on a pay deal that could pause more than a year of walkouts on the strike-plagued country's train network, a union said Wednesday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are to vote on an agreement reached with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operating companies.

If members accept the proposed deal then it would halt industrial action in December and into early next year, allowing time for further discussions about reforms to occur.

"This is a welcome development," said RMT boss Mick Lynch.

The agreement includes a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees, according to the union.

The RMT has been in dispute with 14 train operating companies over salary and working conditions such as overtime.

Repeated strikes by rail staff have caused widespread cancellation of services and misery for travellers.

The industrial action has been mirrored across the public and private sectors in Britain, as workers demand pay rises in response to decades-high inflation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Those who have taken to picket lines over the last 18 months have ranged from health sector employees and teachers to lawyers and dock workers.

