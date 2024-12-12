Cristiano Ronaldo's fleet of cars enjoyed a new addition after Al-Nassr gifted him a luxurious BMW XM Red Label

Valued at a whopping $207,000, Ronaldo and his teammates received their new 'toy' as part of a partnership with BMW

The Portuguese superstar has a vast car collection that is understood to be worth around £19 million

Cristiano Ronaldo has expanded his enviable fleet of automobiles with the addition of a $207,000 BMW XM Red Label, courtesy of his club, Al-Nassr.

The 39-year-old, alongside his teammates, received the luxurious gift as part of a groundbreaking sponsorship agreement between the Saudi Pro League side and BMW, the renowned German automaker.

Cristiano Ronaldo proudly flaunts his brand-new BMW XM Red Label gifted to him by Al-Nassr. Photo credit: @alnassr/Instagram.

The team was presented with their vehicles during a ceremony held at the club's training facility.

Al-Nassr shared the moment on Instagram, captioning the images,

"Luxury meets football stars. Al-Nassr players behind the wheel of their BMWs – where excellence is a way of life."

Among the recipients were first-team players, including Sadio Mane, and head coach Stefano Pioli, each handed a state-of-the-art BMW for the season.

Ronaldo poses with luxurious BMW gift

Ronaldo, known for his flair on and off the pitch, posed proudly next to his gleaming BMW XM Red Label, the pinnacle of the XM range.

All you need to know about the BMW XM Red Label

The vehicle is packed with cutting-edge technology and boasts a high-performance twin-power turbo V8 petrol engine, delivering a staggering 550 kW system output.

This engineering marvel accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds, embodying speed and power reminiscent of Ronaldo’s playing style.

As Supercarblondie highlighted, the BMW XM boasts an impressive 738 horsepower, positioning it among the most formidable SUVs in the industry.

What did Ronaldo say after adding to his car collection?

Reflecting on his latest acquisition, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed his satisfaction, stating,

"Really nice, very comfortable. I like it, a good colour, the design [is] really nice."

Al-Nassr's partnership with BMW

The partnership with BMW Saudi Arabia, which now serves as Al-Nassr’s official car partner, highlights the growing intersection of luxury branding and football in the region.

Beyond the extravagance, this collaboration underscores how elite clubs and global brands continue to intertwine, with stars like Ronaldo acting as both ambassadors and beneficiaries of these high-profile deals.

Ronaldo sparks online buzz

