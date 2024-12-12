The Unsellable Houses twins' net worth and their rise to reality TV fame

Reality TV fans have found a new favourite in the dynamic duo of Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from the hit show Unsellable Houses. These identical twins have charmed audiences with their remarkable talent for transforming seemingly unsellable properties into stunning homes. Consequently, the Unsellable Houses twins' net worth reflects their growing success.

Twins Lyndsay and Leslie work on-site (L) and the Unsellable Houses season 5 cover art (R). Photo: @lambandcompany on Instagram (modified by author)

Unsellable Houses on HGTV is one of the most popular real estate reality TV shows. Its popularity has catapulted its two hosts, twins Lyndsay and Leslie, to fame. The attention has opened numerous income streams for the twins and improved their earnings. What is the Unsellable Houses twins' net worth?

Profile summary

The Unsellable Houses twins' net worth

According to Citi Muzik and MEAWW, the twins, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, have an alleged net worth of between $4 million and $10 million. The twins' sources of income include real estate business and television earnings.

The Unsellable Houses twins' career

Top-5 facts about the Unsellable Houses twins. Photo: @lambandcompany on Instagram (modified by author)

Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, stars of HGTV's Unsellable Houses, have built impressive careers as real estate agents, interior designers, and television personalities. They gained recognition for their ability to transform challenging properties into desirable homes.

Real estate venture

One of the sisters, Lyndsay Lamb, first ventured into real estate in 2009 with her company, Lyndsay Lamb Real Estate. Four years later, in 2013, she temporarily stepped away to care for her son, Miles, who was battling cancer.

In support, her sister Leslie obtained her real estate license and took over the business to keep things running smoothly. Once Miles went into remission, Lyndsay returned, and the sisters officially joined forces to grow their business, which they rebranded as Lamb & Co.

The duo also owns Lamb & Co. Design, a design and showroom studio under Lamb & Co. Real Estate. They focus on home makeovers and interior designs.

How much does Lamb & Co. real estate make?

Per Rocket Reach, Lamb & Co. Real Estate is a million-dollar company with an annual revenue of $7 million (in 2024).

How do they make money on Unsellable Houses?

The Unsellable Houses concept involves renovating the homes to make them more attractive. When the homes sell, the investors deduct their investment from the profits and split the rest with the homeowners.

Television career

The twins began their media careers in 2014 after opening a YouTube channel called Lamb & Co. (later renamed Lamb & Company). They used their channel to share videos of their real estate projects and transformations. Their YouTube channel eventually led to their discovery by High Noon Entertainment and their subsequent casting on Unsellable Houses.

High Noon Entertainment contacted the duo about creating a reality TV show about their real estate business. They agreed, which eventually led to their HGTV debut in 2019.

In addition to Unsellable Houses, the sisters participated in Rock the Block, a competitive home renovation reality show on HGTV. They have also appeared in one episode each on the TV series Farmhouse Fixer (2022) and Home Town Kickstart (2022).

How much have the Unsellable Houses twins' made from TV?

Their television earnings are unknown. However, according to ZipRecruiter, the highest-paid HGTV hosts earn slightly over $4,000 per month or $51,000 annually.

FAQs

Who are the Unsellable Houses twins? They are real estate agents and interior designers. The twins help homeowners sell long-on-the-market homes by renovating and staging them. How old are the Unsellable twins? Lyndsay and Leslie are 43 years old (as of 2024). They were born on 4 April 1981. Are Leslie and Lyndsay identical? Yes, they are identical mirror twins. Mirror twins are identical twins whose physical characteristics line up when facing each other, like looking in a mirror. Who is older, Leslie or Lindsay? There is no age difference between Leslie and Lyndsay, as they are identical twins born on the same day. When did Jeff leave Unsellable House? Jeff Lewis, who was initially part of the show, left Unsellable Houses in season three in 2022. He has appeared on the show in three episodes: two in season 1 and one in season 3. How realistic is the show Unsellable Houses? According to a 2021 Q&A, the twins refuted that Unsellable Houses was scripted. They mentioned they were passionate about their show accurately representing their images off-camera. How many kids does Leslie Davis have? Leslie Davis is a mom to three sons: Kyler, Cash and Cole. Is one of the twins on Unsellable Houses divorced? None of the twins is divorced. Lyndsay Lamb is married to Justin Lamb, while Leslie Davis is married to Jacob Davis. What happened on Unsellable House season 4, episode 5? In season 4, episode 5, they work on a challenging project: a 1950s rambler with a rough exterior, a sewer problem, and an old bomb shelter in the backyard.

The Unsellable Houses twins' net worth has significantly grown due to their reality TV success. Their journey to fame has captivated audiences, showcasing their talents and entrepreneurship in the home renovation industry.

