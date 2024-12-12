Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has advised supporters of the NPP to keep calm after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of the NDC in the elections

The outspoken singer exuded confidence that it is possible to bounce back stronger than before as the party regroups to restrategise

Some Ghanaians have commented on the trending video circulating on all social media platforms

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has sent a heartwarming message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters after their presidential candidate lost the 2024 general elections.

The party's staunchest supporter, Diana Asamoah, encouraged her fans to believe everything is possible when you trust God's timing.

Diana Asamoah consoles New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters after suffering a crushing defeat in the just concluded 2024 Ghana elections. Photo credit: @officialdianasamoah.

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, Onyame Tumfo hitmaker Diana Asamoah added that the NPP will return stronger than before.

"If you win or lose the election, try to put your trust in God as much as possible. By His grace, nothing will shake us because it’s still possible, and it’s still NPP.

I want to tell you this morning to put your trust in God. Anytime I lost, I became stronger because I knew that God is not a one-way being."

Watch the video below:

Diana Asamoah sends strong message to Mahama

Evangelist Diana Asamoah also advised president-elect John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to work hard to make Ghanaians happy.

The Ghanaian style influencer boldly stated that if a government in power doesn't get the favour of God, nothing works in their favour.

"I also want to tell those whose party is in power to put their hope in Christ and work hard. If you put all your trust in your party, you will remain inactive, and before you know it, you’ll find yourself in opposition."

“A government can be in power, but without the grace of God, you won’t receive the favour of men. However, when God’s favour is upon you, you will receive His mercy. As long as we are alive, we will eat from both sides."

Diana Asamoah slays in a green dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah's stylish two-piece outfit to a radio interview in Accra.

The outspoken female celebrity arrived at the premises in a plush car that became the talk of the town.

Some social media users commented on Diana Asamoah's decent outfit and hairstyle on Instagram.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh