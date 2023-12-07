ABL advocates for responsible drinking

Accra Brewery PLC (ABL), part of ABInBev, has launched the “Enjoy Like a Boss” smart-drinking campaign to promote responsible and smart drinking behaviours, especially during the festive season.

As the oldest brewery in Ghana, ABL has a unique role to play in championing a culture of smart drinking in the country, raising awareness, and driving real impact for the communities in which it operates.

To help consumers understand why and how alcohol should be consumed within limits, ABL launched the “Enjoy Like a Boss” campaign, which takes a demonstrative approach to smart-drinking education for motorists.

ABL’s “Enjoy Like a Boss” campaign has been executed from January to November 2023 and will run till the end of the year. The campaign got to its peak at the Neoplan station in Accra, where drivers were taken through smart drinking and other road safety tips.

Solomon Ayiah, Country Lead, Legal and Corporate Affair at ABL, said, “We want every experience with beer to be a positive one, and we believe in the power of brands to drive positive impact and sustained behaviour change. Through our “Enjoy Like a Boss” events, we will educate, inspire, and motivate our consumers to be champions of moderation, to drink responsibly and smartly, and to know their limits.”

The campaign was supported by the National Road Safety Commission, and the team shared road safety tips and educated drivers on safe driving.

About ABInBev

As the world's leading brewer, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. We're Dreaming Big For a Future With More Cheers.

About Accra Brewery PLC

We are a company of owners dedicated to celebrating national pride and creating extraordinary moments by brewing and sharing only the finest beverages. Together, and with you, we look forward to creating many such moments to fulfil our Dream of bringing people together for a better world.

In October, 2016, we became a proud member of the Anheuser-Busch (AB) InBev family after it acquired SABMiller Plc. This is an exciting new era for us! We have never looked back since our birth and with ABInBev, there is only one thing we can do; keep Accelerating!

