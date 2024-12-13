A video of a Ghanaian lecturer questioning why parents force their children to pursue certain courses at the university has sparked reactions online

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lecturer advised parents to allow their wards to follow their passion and not impose any career choice on them

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to share their views on it

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A lecturer at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Eva Kuupuolo, has advised parents in Ghana against forcing their children into reading law and medicine at the tertiary level.

The young lecturer, who doubles as the founder of Students Talk with Eva, said she does not get the fuss about reading law, medicine and other courses such as business administration and nursing.

Eva Kuupuolo, a lecturer at UniMac advises parents against forcing their children to pursue law and medicine at the university. Photo credit: Eva Kuupuolo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the UniMac lecturer suggested that the above-stated courses are not the only programmes that children can make a career out of.

She further opined that once a child begins to show signs of academic brilliance at the basic school, their parents and teachers start advising them to choose science and business at the secondary schools.

"There are some students who are academically good. They get all ones or all As from the basic school, but in the senior high school, they want to do home economics," she stated.

"Some want to do visual arts and you would find some teachers discouraging them from such programmes because, for them, they are intelligent so they should go and pursue a programme in science. And once you are done with senior high and you get all As and you did science then automatically you should go and do medicine...meanwhile are other relevant programmes that student can pursue," she added.

The lecturer again stated that it was wrong for parents and teachers to solely rely on the seeming intelligence of the children to push them into career paths that they may not be passionate about.

Consequently, Eva Kuupuolo, while seeking to understand why Ghanaian parents impose medicine, law, and business administration on their wards, emphasised the need for children to be allowed the freedom to pursue their passions and interests.

Reactions to Eva's video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to Eva Eva Kuupuolo's TikTok video.

@MAJESTIC_LEO_said:

"Well, this is because in Ghana we’re not taught about career pathways as you go to school and with these courses once have the capability then it can’t go wrong in most cases. I hope this helps."

@kuks_26 also said:

"Wanted to be a veterinarian and my dad didn’t allow me cos he wanted me to be a doctor I ended up being an agriculturalist."

@florinaaugustt commented:

"My school offered me Science and my dad suggested I do Home Economics. I got so furious because at the time I couldn't even boil water. Upon all the Science I did, I'm now into catering business."

Eva offers relationship advice to students

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh story, Eva cautioned students against dating their classmates.

She explained that dating ought to end in marriage, however, most people at the university are not financially and emotionally ready to walk down the aisle with their partners.

Her seemingly controversial advice sparked mixed reactions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh