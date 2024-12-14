German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund have issued a statement about Youssoufa Moukoko's age scandal

Moukoko has been accused by his adoptive father, Joseph Moukoko, of lying about his real age

Joseph argues that his footballer 'son' is four years older than his officially documented age

Borussia Dortmund has addressed allegations questioning the true age of Youssoufa Moukoko, their Cameroonian-born German striker currently on loan at OGC Nice.

The controversy stems from claims made by his adoptive father, Joseph Moukoko, suggesting the forward might be older than the officially recorded 20 years.

Moukoko's accused of lying about his age

According to the adoptive father, Moukoko’s age has been understated by four years, per beIN Sports.

This assertion has ignited a firestorm of speculation, casting a shadow over the player’s reputation and that of Dortmund.

Many view the allegations as an act of retaliation by the family over the player’s alleged unwillingness to provide financial support.

Dortmund breaks silence about Moukoko's age

Despite the swirling rumours, Dortmund has firmly defended Moukoko’s credentials, citing the authenticity of official documents.

In a statement to Sky Germany, the club clarified the basis for their position:

"In the case of Youssoufa Moukoko, the biological parents and the date of birth are derived from official identification documents and birth certificates issued by a German authority," the statement began.

"These documents are still valid today and are the basis for playing authorisations and permits for clubs, regardless of whether they are domestic or foreign, and of course also for association teams such as the German U21 national team.

"Please also note that both the player and the biological parents identified in the above-mentioned documents have declared to us and, in the case of the parents, even to third parties through affidavits in the context of legal proceedings that the information contained in the aforementioned official documents is correct.

"This factual status is, of course, decisive for us, the DFB, and the player's current club."

The controversy not only threatens to tarnish Moukoko’s burgeoning career but also highlights the broader challenges in verifying player identities, particularly in cases involving players from regions with less stringent record-keeping systems.

As the saga unfolds, Dortmund’s unequivocal stance reinforces their commitment to standing by their player amid the storm.

Ex-Hearts of Oak star admits age fraud

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted former Hearts of Oak midfielder Joe Tagoe's admission of age falsification during his football career.

Tagoe confessed to reducing his age to 19 in 2017 to qualify for an Egyptian under-19 team.

He cited poverty and systemic injustices in football as the driving forces behind his controversial decision.

