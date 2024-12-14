Award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin is celebrating her birthday today, December 14, in style

The hardworking businesswoman has won the admiration of many with her birthday message to herself

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's birthday photos that are trending on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin is a year older today. The chief executive officer of Lure By Salma has written a heartwarming message on Instagram to inspire many young women to follow their dreams.

Salma Mumin looked magnificent in a corseted pleated dress styled with designer sandals to complete her look.

Salma Mumin slays in a stylish dress for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @salmamumin.

Source: Instagram

The fashion entrepreneur wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Salma Mumin accessorised her look with gold jewellery set as she posed for the cameras. She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

Happy birthday to me. Thank you, Lord, for keeping your promises. You’ve made me so happy. I’m forever indebted to you.

Thanks for everything especially @lure_gh indeed you make all things beautiful in your own time.

Check out the photos below:

Salma Mumin trends with her birthday post

Some Ghanaians have commented on Salma Mumin's post on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Utvghanaonline stated:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎉 gorgeous 😍❤️."

Rukiyatmasud stated:

"Happy birthday, love, long life and prosperity ❤️."

euniceijeomaaku stated:

"Congratulations."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Happy blessed birthday to you Salma 🎊👑🎊 More blessings to you and yours 🙌💝🙌."

menz_emporium stated:

"You inspire me a lot Salma. Best best wishes to you love❤️🎉."

sika_dzuali stated:

"Happy birthday, dear @salmamumin."

meeknsweetnmildspirit stated:

"Happy birthday Prettiest Face Salma😍❤️🙌."

the_girls_wig_lounge stated:

"Happy birthday queen 😍."

abyna_tiwaa stated:

"Happy blessed birthday beautiful,your kindness and realness is truly amazing 😍 love you 🎂."

dewdewgh1 stated:

"Happy Birthday Hun".

shibu.brown stated:

"Good life Salma, enjoy💐."

reallestsavage__ stated:

"Happy birthday 🎂😘💐."

maryamhamidu_ stated:

"Happiest birthday prettiest ❤️."

Salma Mumin rocks a stylish designer dress

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin flaunted her voluptuous figure in a long-sleeve form-fitting dress for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Salma Mumin looks regal in a stylish kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin who modelled in a beautiful Northern kente for a bridal photoshoot.

Ghanaian fashion designer Quophi Akotuah used expensive beads to designed the form-fitting kente gown.

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's elegant kente gown and beautiful accessories.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh