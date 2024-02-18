Global site navigation

China agrees to lift ban on Spanish beef imports
Business and Economy

China agrees to lift ban on Spanish beef imports

by  © AFP 2022
Beijing has since 2000 imposed a ban on the European Union from exporting beef products
Beijing has since 2000 imposed a ban on the European Union from exporting beef products. Photo: Gabriel BOUYS / AFP
Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

China has agreed to lift a ban on imports of Spanish beef, the foreign ministers of both nations said Sunday after talks.

Beijing has since 2000 imposed a ban on the European Union from exporting beef products due to the emergence of several cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or "mad cow" disease, in several members of the bloc that year.

"It is good news, especially for Spanish farmers," Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told a joint news conference with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares in Cordoba in southern Spain.

The announcement comes as farmers in Spain have for the past two weeks taken part in EU-wide protests over heavy regulation, high costs and cheaper imports which they say have left them struggling to make ends meet.

"When you take into account the size of the Chinse market, the impact is going to be extraordinarily positive," Albares said.

Read also

France, Germany block EU deal on scaled-back app worker law

"This is a measure which we have long been asking for and which benefits the entire countryside. It is hard to find a market like the Chinese market."

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

China's top diplomat headed to Spain after taking part in a major security conference in Munich, Germany on Saturday where Wang said Beijing will be a "force for stability" in the world.

Wang also reiterated on Saturday China's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of channels for humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He is scheduled to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday before heading to France.

Source: AFP

Hot:
Online view pixel