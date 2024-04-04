The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority was present at the recently held Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Ghana Tourism Breakfast Meeting In Accra

At the meeting, he gave an overview of the impact of his sector on the economy last year

This comes after an eventful year in 2023, which attracted over a million tourists to the country

Ghana's Tourism Authority has established that the country raked in three billion dollars from the sector in 2023.

Last year, the country earned 2.5 billion dollars and registered a 47% increase in the number of tourists who dropped in the country.

At a breakfast meeting in Accra, the organisation's CEO, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, spoke to the tourism sector's growth and vast potential for Ghana's economy.

Ghana tourism in photos Photo source: Instagram/GhanaTourismAuthority

Ghana welcomed 1.1 million people in 2023

According to the CEO, the organisation had projected to welcome 1.2 million tourists into the country, but the country received 1.1 million tourists, which is significant from 2022, as it registered a total of 914,892 international tourists.

In a report by the Business and Finacial Times, Mr Akwasi Agyeman established that each of the 1.1 million visitors spent at least US$ 2980.

Ghana's tourism sector's fortunes changed significantly after the country's bold call to the country's diaspora in 2019 with the explosive Year Of Return initiative.

Netizens react to Ghana's tourism sector impact

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Ghana's fortunes from tourism last year.

yummyleonard said:

And the country is still in depth and struggling with paying bills etc.. Children still learning under trees and on bare floors. Something is definitely wrong with this small kantry SMH

jaybethree wrote:

80% went to foreign Airbnb investment lol

remya_gavor noted:

I would like to see the breakdown and how they calculated this number. Because if the Ghana Tourism Levy that we all locals pay is included, the number is wrong

chrisfrimps__ added:

Ace chopped 20%

