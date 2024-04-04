American actor Michael B Jordan has added Ghana to his list of favourite countries in the world

The actor says he has had the country on his bucket list for a long time and can't wait for his first visit

A video of him expressing his love for the country has sparked a lot of reactions from fans who can't wait to have him in Ghana

American actor Michael B Jordan recently had a lengthy chat with global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host Jay Shetty.

In the hour-long conversation, the duo talked a lot about the celebrated actor, from his daily spiritual practices to his leisure fantasies.

Michael declared his love for travelling, especially to Japan, which he described as a place with loving people where he didn't need to hide much.

Michale B Jordan expresses his love for Ghana

In the interview, Michael B Jordan established that he would love to visit Ghana. "Another place I can't wait to go is Ghana. My dad has been spending a lot of time there," he said.

The actor famed for his roles in the Creed and Black Panther movies said he had heard a lot about Ghana from his father, who has been to the country on several trips.

"I've bumped into his dad twice on different diaspora projects in town. Always wondered when he’d come himself. I know where the influence is from," confirmed Ghanaian travel photographer and filmmaker.

Despite the explosive publicity of Ghana's Year of Return, the actor disclosed that he had still not experienced the country because of schedule conflicts.

A video of Michael B Jordan talking about his yearning for Ghana excited scores of Ghanaian fans who have begun counting down to his arrival.

Fans react to Michael B Jordan's yearning for Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments that have gained a lot of traction in reaction to Michael B Jordan's video.

@wegoblow wrote:

We go prepare bukom boxing arena give for a match between him and ambitious tilapia No be ein Wey dey call ein self Creed?

@Omanye4 said:

I speak on behalf of all men in Ghana when I say we don’t want him here.

@animadamoah noted:

My man ❤️‍♀️. You’re always welcome boo

@Annette_klenam added:

He should come and wife me away

